India, China Agree On Three-step Disengagement Plan; Movements To Be Verified Closely

In a bid to resolve the border between India and China, the armies the two countries have agreed for disengagement from parts of the Eastern Ladakh sector under which they would be moving back to their respective positions before April-May timeframe earlier this year. The disengagement plan was discussed between the two sides during the 8th Corps Commander-level talks which were held on November 6 in Chushul.

According to ANI sources, it is a three-step disengagement plan which is to be carried in one week from the talks in the Pangong lake area. Additionally, the armoured vehicles including tanks and armoured personnel carriers were to be moved back from their frontline deployment to a significant distance from the Line of Actual Control (LAC) by both sides.

Three-step disengagement plan

As a part of the first step, the disengagement of tanks and armoured personnel carriers was to be carried out within one day. Further, the second step has to be carried out near the northern bank on the Pangong Lake wherein both sides are supposed to withdraw around 30 per cent of troops every day for three days. Following a mutual consensus, the Indian side would be coming close to its administrative Dhan Singh Thapa post while the Chinese had consented to go back to their position east of Finger 8.

In the last step, the two sides were to withdraw from their respective positions from the frontline along the southern bank of Pangong Lake area which includes the heights and territories around Chushul and Rezang La area. Furthermore, both countries have concurred for a joint mechanism to verify the progress in the disengagement process through delegation meetings as well as using Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs).

India-China 8th Round Of Corps Commander-level Talks

India and China had a candid, in-depth, and constructive exchange of views on disengagement along the Line of Actual Control in the Western Sector of India-China border areas on November 8. Led-by 14 Corps Commander Lieutenant General PGK Menon, India entered the eight-round of Corps Commander-level talks with China to address the military standoff between the two countries at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Eastern Ladakh

As per the official statement, both sides have agreed to earnestly implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries to ensure their frontline troops to exercise restraint and avoid misunderstanding and miscalculation. Additionally, there has been a mutual consensus in order to maintain dialogue and communication through military and diplomatic channels, and, by taking forward the discussions at the meeting.

(With Inputs from ANI)