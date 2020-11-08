India-China Commander-level Talks Concluded; Both Sides Agree To To Maintain Dialogue

India and China had a candid, in-depth, and constructive exchange of views on disengagement along the Line of Actual Control in the Western Sector of India-China border areas. Led-by 14 Corps Commander Lieutenant General PGK Menon, India entered the eight-round of Corps Commander-level talks with China, on Friday, to address the military standoff between the two countries at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Eastern Ladakh

As per the official statement, both sides have agreed to earnestly implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries to ensure their frontline troops to exercise restraint and avoid misunderstanding and miscalculation. Additionally, there has been a mutual consensus in order to maintain dialogue and communication through military and diplomatic channels, and, by taking forward the discussions at the meeting. Both sides have also agreed to have another round of meeting soon.

The last round of talks was held on October 12, wherein both sides discussed de-escalation measures and disengagement by the militaries. This will be the first round to be led by new Leh Corps Commander Lt Gen PGK Menon, who accompanied former GOC 14 corps commander Lt.Gen Harinder Singh in the previous two rounds.

The Seventh round was held on October 12 which continued for more than 11 hours after which a joint statement was released calling for enhanced communication and peaceful resolution through dialogue. Both India and China have deployed over 50,000 soldiers on each side before the sixth round of corps commander level talks held on September 21 after which status quo maintenance came into being. . After the sixth round, India and China jointly decided to freeze the movement of troops, weapons and other deployments on either side until the issue is resolved.

'Situation along LAC remains tense'

Before the eight-round of corps commander level talks, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat had stated that the situation along the LAC remains tense. Speaking at the diamond jubilee seminar of the National Defence College, in a reference to the current border situation, Gen Rawat said People's Liberation Army (PLA) is facing unanticipated consequences of its misadventure in Ladakh because of Indian Army's firm & strong response.

