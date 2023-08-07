India-China Border Talks Not Halted, Meeting Will Be Held Soon: EAM S Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar provided insights into the status of the India-China relationship, asserting that the crucial "border talks" between the two neighbouring nations have not been halted. Speaking at an event, Jaishankar emphasised that discussions between India and China on border-related matters are set to resume soon. He also highlighted the significant progress made by the two countries on key tension points over the past three years.

"India-China border talks have not been halted; a meeting will be held soon. We have made progress on key tension points in the last three years," Jaishankar stated, shedding light on the ongoing diplomatic efforts aimed at resolving border disputes that began in 2020.

The External Affairs Minister also delved into the subject of border infrastructure, particularly along the Northern frontier. He underscored the Modi government's commitment to enhancing border infrastructure, a strategic move aimed at bolstering India's security preparedness. "The Modi government is significantly enhancing border infrastructure, including along the Northern frontier," Jaishankar said, emphasising the importance of maintaining robust infrastructure along sensitive borders.

"Post-2014, when there is a big push on border infrastructure, contestation and patrolling increased from the Chinese side... As far as the Bhutan-China talks are concerned, they are having negotiations, and 24 rounds have been completed. They will be holding more rounds. We track carefully what affects us. It is for them to determine the pace," he said.

S Jaishankar on connectivity with neighbouring countries

Furthermore, Jaishankar addressed India's efforts to strengthen connectivity with its neighbouring countries. He revealed that India is actively engaged in discussions with Bhutan for the establishment of a rail link between Bhutan and the Indian state of Assam. This move, Jaishankar stated, not only aligns with Bhutan's aspirations for improved tourism but also holds promising potential for Assam's economic and social growth.

Touching upon India's relations with Myanmar, the External Affairs Minister acknowledged the challenges posed by the border situation with Myanmar. He disclosed that Sittwe Port is operational and expressed optimism about concluding a coastal shipping agreement with Myanmar this year.

"The border situation with Myanmar is challenging. Sittwe Port is operational, and we are hopeful to conclude the coastal shipping agreement this year. Myanmar Trilateral highway is a big challenge due to the law and order situation, we are engaging with Myanmar authorities to meet challenges," he said.

PM Modi and Xi spoke on the need to stabilise bilateral relations: MEA

It is pertinent to mention that recently in July, the Ministry of External Affairs said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping had exchanged courtesies and spoke on the need to stabilise the bilateral relations at a dinner during the G20 summit in Bali last year.

"During the Bali G20 summit last year, the prime minister and President Xi Jinping at the conclusion of that dinner hosted by the Indonesian President exchanged courtesies and spoke of the need to stabilise our bilateral relations,” MEA spokesperson Bagchi said in July.

“As you are aware, we have steadfastly maintained the key to the resolution of the whole issue is to resolve the situation along the LAC (Line of Actual Control) on the Western sector of the India-China boundary and to restore peace and tranquillity in the border areas,” he added, answering a question about China’s claim of the consensus reached at the interaction between the two top leaders in Bali.

Ajit Doval's message to China

During the 13th BRICS National Security Advisor's (NSA) meeting in Johannesburg, NSA Ajit Doval delivered a strong message to China, indicating that the condition along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) has diminished the strategic confidence shared between the two countries.

“During the meeting, NSA conveyed that the situation along the LAC in the Western Sector of the India-China boundary since 2020 had eroded strategic trust and the public and political basis of the relationship,” the Ministry of External Affairs stated in an official release.

“NSA emphasised the importance of continuing efforts to fully resolve the situation and restore peace and tranquillity in the border areas, so as to remove impediments to normalcy in bilateral relations. The two sides agreed that the India-China bilateral relationship is significant not only for the two countries but also for the region and world,” the release added.

It is pertinent to mention that over the years, India and China have encountered territorial conflicts that trace their origins back to 1962. The latest altercation occurred in June 2020, when soldiers from both nations were involved in a confrontation in the Galwan Valley.

