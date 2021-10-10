India-China To Hold 13th Round Of Talks In Moldo To Discuss Stand-off Along LAC

In a major development, India and China are set to hold 13th round military talks to discuss ongoing stand-off along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Eastern Ladakh. The Corps-Commander level talks will be taking place in Moldo-Chusul Personnel meeting point, which is the Chinese side of LAC, ANI reported citing Army sources. The current round of talk is aimed to seek resolution bid the friction point at Hot Springs.

The Indian side of the talks will be headed by Lt. General PGK Menon, commander of XIV Corps based in Leh. The other side will be led by Major General Liu Liu, commander of the South Xinjiang Military district.

Highlighting the motto of the 13th round talks, Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi on Thursday had stated that India expects China to "work towards early resolution of the remaining issue along the Line of Control (LoC) in Eastern Ladakh by fully abiding by bilateral protocols." It is to be noted that earlier on July 31, both countries engaged in bilateral discussions during the 12th round of the India-China Corps-Commander level meet, which resulted in the disengagement of troops in the Gogra region.

Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr. S Jaishankar during his visit to Tajikistan for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) met his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi to lay the groundwork for the 13th round of talks. The diplomats discussed the dispute along the Hot Spring region. However speaking just ahead of the bilateral discussion, Indian Army Chief M M Naravane during his two-visit to the mountainous region of Ladakh on Friday noted that the Chinese have been engaged in developing infrastructure on their side of the region.

Tensions continue in Eastern Ladakh

A year since the Indian Army and People's Liberation Army (PLA) clashed in Galwan Valley, 12 rounds of military talks were held to facilitate the disengagement of troops along the LAC. However, while withdrawal from both sides was made effective along the northern and southern banks of Pangong Tso and Gogra Post, minor skirmishes still continue to erupt in Eastern Ladakh's Hot Springs region.

As per recent developments, the Chinese have been preventing Indian troops from patrolling traditional points on the Depsang Plains near the Karakoram Pass. Also, last week both sides clashed in Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh after Indian soldiers confronted over 150 Chinese troops. Similar tussles erupted in late August when nearly 100 PLA soldiers infringed into Indin territory in Barahoti in Uttarakhand.

With inputs from ANI

Image: ANI (representative)