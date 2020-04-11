India Clears List Of 13 Countries To Get Hydroxychloroquine Supply For COVID-19 Treatment 

In view of the coronavirus pandemic, India has cleared the first list of 13 countries to receive Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) supply. According to reports, the list includes the United States, Spain, Germany, Bahrain, Brazil, Nepal, Bhutan, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Maldives, Bangladesh, Seychelles, and the Dominican Republic. India will be sending a total of 14 million tablets and 13.5 MT of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) to these countries, reports add.

India is expected is sanction 50 lakh HCQ tablets in the second consignment to Brazil, Germany, and Canada, as per reports. In the first consignment, Brazil will receive 0.53 MT of API, while Germany will receive 1.5 MT API, Bangladesh will get 20 lakh tablets of HCQ, Nepal will get 10 lakh, Bhutan 2 lakh, Sri Lanka 10 lakh, Afghanistan 5 lakh, and Maldives 2 lakh. Hydroxychloroquine is an anti-malarial drug that is deemed to be useful in treatment of COVID-19.

Read: MHA amends lockdown guidelines once again; fishing industry and its workers can function

India sanctions 35.82 lakh tablets for US

As per reports, India has already sanctioned 35.82 lakh HCQ tablets and nine MT of API for the United States while the Trump administration has asked for 48 lakh tablets of HCQ. United States President Donald Trump on Wednesday, April 8, thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over India's decision of supplying hydroxychloroquine to the US.

Earlier on April 5, after requesting India to release hydroxychloroquine supplies ordered by the US, Trump had threatened India with possible retaliation if the drug supply was interrupted. In his press briefing on Tuesday, the US President had said that he has spoken to Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the supply of hydroxychloroquine, adding that if India doesn't allow export, it may face retaliation.

Read: Centre scales up COVID-19 testing capacity with over 16,000 collection centres

Read: Trump teases WHO announcement after threatening about fund cuts

India banned export

On March 25, India's Directorate General of Foreign Trade had banned the export of hydroxychloroquine amid the growing coronavirus cases in the country. However, the authorities had informed that certain shipments on humanitarian grounds may be allowed on a case-by-case basis.

Along with that, the export was allowed in case an irrevocable letter of credit has already been issued or the full advance payment was received by the exporter in India against specific shipment.

Read: Rajasthan bans spitting of paan, chewed tobacco in public places to curb COVID-19 spread

(With ANI Inputs)