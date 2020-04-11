Rajasthan Bans Spitting Of Paan, Chewed Tobacco In Public Places To Curb COVID-19 Spread

In the wake of containing the spread of coronavirus, the Rajasthan Government on Friday, April 10 banned the spitting of paan, chewed tobacco and other products in public places. An order by the state's health department stated that a penal action will be taken against anyone who violates the rule.

The order further read, "It is commonly seen that people usually spit in public places after chewing pan, tobacco and other products, which may cause the spread of COVID-19. Hence, to prevent the spread of COVID-19, this needs to be stopped." According to reports, this measure has been put in place under Section 2 of the Rajasthan Epidemic Diseases Act, 1957.

Meanwhile, a total of 561 COVID-19 cases have been reported in the state, out of which 60 people are said to have recovered, while three people are reported to have died due to the infection.

Read: COVID-19: WHO issues interim guidance on burial, cremation of dead bodies

Rajasthan extends lockdown

Rajasthan authorities on Friday announced an extension to the three-week lockdown till April 30 in order to curb the spread of the deadly coronavirus, becoming the third state to do so till now. Earlier, the Punjab government had announced an extension of lockdown in the state till May 1, while Odisha has extended it till April 30.

Read: UP govt ensures doorstep delivery in 15 sealed hotspot districts amid COVID-19 pandemic

COVID-19 cases on the rise

According to the latest update of the Health Ministry, about 6,761 cases of COVID-19 infection have been reported in the country including 6,039 active cases. While 206 deaths have been reported overall, around 515 people have been cured. Currently, the highest number of cases have been reported from Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24 had announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown to check the spread of deadly coronavirus, stating that "social distancing" is the only way to contain the disease which is spreading rapidly across the world.

After originating from a Chinese 'wet market' in Wuhan, the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic has now spread to 209 countries and has infected over 1.5 million people in a matter of weeks. While countries across the world are trying to flatten the curve of infection spread, the contagious virus is continuing to disrupt lives across the world.

Read: CIOVID-19: NHRC urges Centre to ensure arrangements for the homeless mentally ill people

Read: Fact Check: Has India entered 'Community transmission' stage of Coronavirus? WHO answers

(With ANI Inputs)