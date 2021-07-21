India Clocks 3998 New COVID-19 Deaths In 24 Hrs After Maharashtra Reconciles 3509 Deaths

Clocking the highest COVID deaths this month, India witnessed 3998 deaths due to COVID on Tuesday abd 42,015 new cases. The sudden surge in cases was mainly due to 3509 reconciled new deaths in past 24 hours taking its death toll to 1,30,753. As of date, India has clocked 3,12,16,337 cases of which 4,07,170 cases are active and 4,18,480 have died.

India sees 3998 new deaths

India reports 42,015 new #COVID19 cases, 36,977 recoveries, and 3,998 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry. Daily positivity rate at 2.27%, less than 3% for 30 consecutive days. pic.twitter.com/uDhIYgKOUn — ANI (@ANI) July 21, 2021

According to Maharashtra's health bulletin on Tuesday, the state reported 6,910 new cases taking the tally to 62,29,596. With 7510 new recoveries, Maharashtra recorded 147 new deaths. The state's total recoveries is at 60,00,911 and state death toll is at 1,30,753. Due to updation of previous cases and deaths of the concerned districts the positive case tally has increased by 2479 and deaths have been increased by 3509 deaths.

#Maharashtra #COVID19 Updates for today



6,910 new cases have been reported in the state today



State tally of #COVID19 positive patients is now 62,29,596



District-wise details of cases and deaths until today are as follows:@airnews_mumbai@airnews_nagpur



(3/4)🧵 pic.twitter.com/mk7fBg2Owd — PIB in Maharashtra 🇮🇳 (@PIBMumbai) July 20, 2021

ICMR serosurvey

On Tuesday, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) released the fourth set of the national serosurvey, revealing that two-thirds of the Indian population has developed antibodies against COVID. However, one-third of the population was still vulnerable, as per the serosurvey. The serosurvey was conducted in over 70 districts including children between 6-17 years of age.

“Overall seroprevalence is 67.6% in the entire population. In people of the 6-9 years age group, it was 57.2%; in 10-17 years, it was 61.6%; in 18-44 years, it was 66.7%; in 45-60 years, it was 77.6%,” Dr Balram Bhargava informed. He added, "There was no difference in seroprevalence in male and female and rural and urban areas. In unvaccinated, the seroprevalence was 62.3% and with one dose of vaccine, it was 81% In those who receive both doses, it was 89.8%".

At present, over 40 crore people in India are still vulnerable to the fatalities caused by the deadly virus, which means every 1 out of 3 people is still not protected from COVID in India. Sharing the result, Dr Bhargava said, that at present, it is of utmost importance that people should not get complacent and should hold their guards to continue the fight against the virus. This was the first nationwide survey that was conducted after the rollout of the vaccination campaign.