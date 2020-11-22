India Committed To Supporting Dispute Resolution, Upholding Intl. Law: Foreign Secretary

India's Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla speaking at the 3rd Permanent Court of Arbitration (PCA)-India Conference highlighted the nation's commitment to supporting dispute resolution sector and encouraging its development as an important hub for international arbitration.

"India is committed to supporting the dispute resolution sector and encouraging the development of the sub-continent as an important global hub for international arbitration," he said on Saturday.

As a strong proponent of a peaceful and rules-based international legal order, India supports the PCA and its mandate to resolve international disputes, Shringla said.

"We have proactively reviewed and modernised our arbitration legislation reflecting international best practices to make sure that our laws stay up-to-date, and support the needs of users of arbitration," he added.

READ | Jaishankar Talks About South China Sea At 15th East Asia Summit; Speaks Of Actions & Trust

READ | Goverment Issues Ordnance To Amend Arbitration Law

China's disregard for PCA

The foreign secretary's comments came even as India's neighbour China has disregarded the international law, including rejecting PCA's own award. Beijing had rejected the award of setting up a tribunal under the PCA in the Philippines vs China case of 2016. The tribunal had rejected Beijing's claim to the South China Sea based on the "nine-dash line".

India, on the other hand, has availed the services of the Permanent Court of Arbitration, in resolving international disputes with other countries. Some of these resolutions include the Kishenganga Arbitration with Pakistan under the Indus Water Treaty, the Maritime Boundary delimitation with Bangladesh, and the Italian Marines case.

READ | India Warns Pakistan After Security Forces Foil 26/11-type Terror Attack Planned By JeM

READ | 'Terrorist Havens And Sanctuaries Must End For Peace In Afghanistan': TS Tirumurti At UN

(Image credits: ANI)