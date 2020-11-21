India Warns Pakistan After Security Forces Foil 26/11-type Terror Attack Planned By JeM

On Saturday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has expressed its strong concern to Pakistan and issued a statement after security forces foiled the attempt of a terror attack by Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed and killed 4 JeM terrorists in Nagrota. The MEA in its statement said that JeM has been part of several attacks in India, including the Pulwama attack in February 2019 and this time the attack was planned to disrupt the process of local DDC elections in J&K. MEA has also reiterated India's demand that Pakistan fulfill its international obligations and bilateral commitments to not allow any territory under its control to be used for terrorism.

The statement said, "A major terror attack was foiled by Indian security forces in Nagrota, J&K on 19 November 2020. Initial reports indicate the attackers to be members of Pakistan based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), a terrorist organization proscribed by UN & several countries. The Government of India expressed its serious concerns at continued terror attacks by JeM against India."

"Pakistan Cd’A was summoned by the Ministry of External Affairs and a strong protest was lodged at the attempted attack, which was only prevented from happening by the alertness of the Indian security forces," the MEA statement added.

PM Modi names Jaish

Lauding the bravery of security forces, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, said that Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM)'s efforts had been thwarted. Highlighting the neutralising of four terrorists and seizing of large cache of weapons and explosives, PM Modi said that attempts to target the upcoming DDC elections in Jammu-Kashmir have been thwarted. The Prime Minister along with Home Minister Amit Shah, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, Foreign Secretary, and the country's top intelligence establishment held a review meeting on Thursday morning Nagrota encounter in Jammu - where four JeM terrorists were gunned down.

Armed Forces neutralise 4 JeM terrorists

Earlier on Thursday, the J&K's CRPF force along with Indian Army and J&K Police personnel in a 4-hour long encounter operation gunned down 4 terrorists. The sources further informed that the infiltrators who entered Indian territory on Wednesday night were heading towards Srinagar on Thursday early morning around 5 am to carry out a major terrorists attack in the Kashmir Valley. J&K DGP Dilbag Singh while speaking to Republic said, 'Terrorists' aim was to destroy the ongoing peaceful democratic process for the upcoming elections' referring to the upcoming DDC polls.

'Terrorists were planning a big attack'

IG Jammu Mukesh Singh had also earlier indicated that these terrorists were planning a big attack in Jammu and Kashmir. He also added that the terrorists were trying to disrupt the upcoming DDC elections in Jammu and Kashmir. Apart from these terror attacks, more than 4137 Ceasefire violations have been reported along the LoC in 2020. More than 211 terrorists have been eliminated this year by the forces.

Due to the strong anti-infiltration grid established by the Indian security forces, Pakistan is unable to infiltrate terrorists or weapons into the valley to increase violence levels. Pakistan's ISI has been given an ultimatum to push in maximum infiltrators along with weapons into Kashmir before the onset of winters when the undergrowth/bushes in most infiltration prone areas will die down due to dew & snowfall, sources said.

