India Condemns Deadly Blasts In Baghdad, Asks UNSC To Focus On Eliminating Terror In Iraq

Expressing serious concerns about the terrorist attacks that took place in Iraq's capital last month, India called on the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to focus on eliminating every threat posed by terror groups such as the 'Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL)' in the country and around the world.

Speaking at the UNSC on Tuesday, TS Tirumurti, permanent representative of India to the UN, said the recent terrorist attacks are a "stark reminder" that the ISIL continues to pose a significant challenge to peace and stability in Baghdad.

Expressing solidarity with the government of Iraq and its citizens, he urged the international community to continue to support the Iraqi Security Forces, address the menace of terrorism, and provide an environment free of terror.

"The report of the Analytical Support and Sanctions Monitoring Team of the 1267 Committee had mentioned in its report that the threat posed by ISIL to international peace and security is on the rise again and that majority of the active 10,000 ISIL fighters in the region are in Iraq. This is deeply concerning," Tirumurti said.

The envoy stated that a holistic approach is needed to ensure effective action against terrorism. He noted that External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had proposed an eight-point action plan for effectively countering terrorism at the Council's Ministerial meeting in January.

India backs Baghdad's efforts to hold elections

During the UNSC meeting, India praised Iraq's efforts to hold parliamentary elections in October this year.

"The upcoming parliamentary elections in Iraq, scheduled in October 2021, will be a valuable opportunity to strengthen the roots of democracy in the country. A transparent, free, fair, and inclusive election, conducted in a violence-free environment, with high voter turnout, will empower the new Government to implement reforms, improve accountability, meet the genuine aspirations of Iraqi people, especially the youth, and promote inclusiveness and reconciliation," Tirumurti said.

International assistance to the Independent High Electoral Commission of Iraq and UN observation of the electoral process would also enhance the credibility of these elections and build confidence about the integrity of the results amongst the Iraqi people, he added. India has agreed to support Baghdad's request for UN observation of the upcoming elections to ensure free and fair polls.

"We will support any process which respects Iraq's sovereignty, strengthens the democratic exercise, and makes it credible, and consequently acceptable to the people of Iraq. In line with our strong democratic traditions, India has contributed to the democratic and electoral processes in Iraq by training Independent High Electoral Commission officials and sending election observers," Tirumurti said.

