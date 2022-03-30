India Condemns Terrorist Attacks In Israel, Extends Condolences To Victims' Families

On Wednesday, the official spokesperson of the External Affairs Ministry of India, Arindam Bagchi, said that India strongly condemns the terrorist attack in Israel.

The statements come following the terrorist attack that took place on Tuesday in Bnei Brak, Israel. At least five people were killed in the terrorist attack that happened on Tuesday night, according to The Times of Israel.

"We strongly condemn the terrorist attacks in Israel. Our condolences to the families of the victims," spokesperson of the External Affairs Ministry of India Arindam Bagchi said in his tweet on Wednesday.

Bagchi took to his official Twitter account and expressed condolences to the families of the victims of the Bnei Brak terrorist attack.

We strongly condemn the terrorist attacks in Israel. Our condolences to the families of the victims.@IsraelMFA @IsraelinIndia @indemtel — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) March 30, 2022

Strong reactions are coming from all over the words against the terrorist attack that killed 5 people in Israel. French President Emmanuel Macron tweeted, "Terrorism has once again struck Israel. I condemn these murderous attacks in the strongest terms. My thoughts are with the victims and their loved ones. Israel can count on the support of France and on my total commitment in the fight against this scourge."

US Secretary of State Antony Bliken also reacted to the terrorist attack in Israel by calling it horrifying. "We strongly condemn the horrific terrorist attack today in Bnei Brak, the third terrorist attack in Israel in a week," Bliken said in his tweet.

We strongly condemn the horrific terrorist attack today in Bnei Brak, the third terrorist attack in Israel in a week. We send our condolences to the families of the victims of these tragic attacks. May their memories be a blessing. — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) March 29, 2022

Israel PM Naftali Bennett on terror attack

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has issued a video statement, addressing the public directly after the terror attack in Bnei Brak. He said that the security forces of the country were among the best in the world. He went on to say that the people and police officers who fired at the terrorists at the various attack locations were national heroes.