India Condemns Use Of Violence In Myanmar, Stands For Restoration Of Democracy: MEA

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi on April 2 said in a press briefing that India ‘condemns’ use of any violence as the crisis escalated in Myanmar since the February 1 coup. MEA also said that New Delhi has called for the ‘restoration of democracy’ in the Southeast Asian nation while the immediate release of civilian government leaders who are kept under house arrest since the junta took over power in an unprecedented move engulfing the nation in chaos. Bagchi also said that India has supported any attempts to resolve the situation in Myanmar through ASEAN, Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

“We condemn any use of violence. We believe that the rule of law should prevail. We stand for the restoration of democracy in Myanmar. We've urged the release of political prisoners & supported any attempts at resolving the current situation including through efforts of ASEAN,” said MEA spokesperson. READ | Myanmar military shuts down internet services indefinitely in response to protests

He added, “We remain engaged on this issue with our international interlocutors and at the UNSC, in an effort to play a balanced and constructive role.” He also said that India is dealing with the border issue with Myanmar humanely. Further on being asked, “If there was any interaction between EAM & his Pakistani counterpart in Dushanbe, Tajikistan?" Bagchi said, “I am not aware of any interaction with the Pakistani delegation there.”

Bagchi’s remarks came as Myanmar’s wireless broadband internet services were shut down on April 2 by the order of the military. The local providers flagged the shutdown as anti-military protests across the nation continued to defy the threat of lethal violence to oppose the junta’s rule. According to a statement posted online by local provider Ooredoo, a directive from the Ministry of Transport and Communications on Thursday instructed that “all wireless broadband data services be temporarily suspended until further notice.”

Myanmar still mired in violence

Two months since the military coup, Myanmar is still mired in violence. While the demonstrations across the nation continue, the security forces have escalated violence and routinely shot protesters. Junta has still remained unsuccessful in crushing the massive public resistance to the February 1 coup. Further, the international criticism and sanctions by the Western nations including the United States have failed to restore peace in the Southeast Asian country.

Shortly after sunrise on April 1, a group of young people gathered in Myanmar’s biggest city, Yangon. As per reports, the demonstrators then marched through the streets and chanted slogans calling for the fall of the junta and release of deposed civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi. protests were also held in Mandalay and other cities as Thursday marked two month anniversary of the grim day.

