India's COVID-19 Count Crosses 70,000 As Death Toll Rises To 2,293 & Recoveries To 22,454

As India battles with the COVID-19 pandemic, the death toll due to Coronavirus has risen to 2,293 and the number of cases climbed to 70,756 in the country, as per the latest numbers from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 46,008 while 22,454 people have been cured and discharged, and one patient migrated, according to the government.

With 23,401 cases, Maharashtra continues to remain the worst affected state in the country while reporting 868 deaths. Gujarat stands second after Maharashtra with 8,541 cases, nearly one-third of Maharashtra, while reporting 513 deaths. The national capital stands third in the number of COVID-19 infections with 7233 cases of which 73 have succumbed to the virus.

Here is the state-wise data of COVID-19 in India:

Health Ministry revises Discharge Policy

Speaking on the revised discharge policy announced by the Health Ministry last week, Lav Aggarwal said that the revision is done because several countries have changed their policy from test-based strategy to symptom and time-based strategy. He noted that the discharge policy is not meant for home or facility quarantine patients.

"Discharge policy has been changed because several countries have changed their policy from test-based strategy to symptom & time-based strategy. We have also changed it based on this. As per revised policy, mild/very mild/pre-symptomatic cases admitted to the COVID care facility can be discharged after 10 days of symptom onset and if there is no fever for 3 days. No need to test before discharge, home isolation advised after discharge," the official said.

'Report symptoms, don't hide'

The Health Ministry has appealed to people with symptoms of COVID-19 to not hide them and report to health centres and get timely treatment to prevent throwing their family's health at risk. In a press briefing, Joint Secretary for Health, Lav Aggarwal said that States have been told to ensure smooth movement of medical professionals and para-medical staff, and opening of all private clinics, nursing homes and labs.

"We have to try together that whoever develops symptoms of COVID-19 should not hide, rather step out and get timely treatment. If we do not do this, we will not only be ill but put our families' health at risk," the official said, highlighting the importance of health-seeking behaviour.