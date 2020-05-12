HP CM Urges PM Modi To Extend Covid Lockdown, Wants Alternative For State's Apple Traders

As the Chief Ministers of the states met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday to discuss the post-May 17 strategy of the Covid lockdown, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said that it should be extended. In the fifth video conferencing between the PM and the CMs on Monday, Thakur urged to make alternative arrangements for trading of the state's apples as operations at Delhi's Azadpur Mandi got affected by spurt in COVID-19 cases, while he also added that lockdown should be extended.

Thakur said Azadpur Mandi, Asia's largest vegetable and fruits wholesale market, is the main place for marketing of the state's apples. The state expects a good produce this year. But with operations at the mandi in the national capital adversely affected by the coronavirus crisis, alternative arrangements must be made for the produce, he told the prime minister. Thakur also said the economy of Himachal Pradesh has been badly affected due to the coronavirus-enforced lockdown.

The chief minister informed PM Modi that the state government has developed a geo-fencing app to ensure that people coming from other states do not jump their quarantine period. One lakh stranded people have already returned in the state. This has resulted in an increase in COVID-19 cases, he added. The total number of cases increased by 19 in a week due to the returnees, adding at the same time it is the responsibility of the state government to provide all possible help to the stranded people.

The chief minister further stated that 55,000 more stranded people want to return to Himachal Pradesh, whereas about 68,000 people stuck in the state want to go back to their native places. The State currently has 55 active case, 39 have been recovered, while it has reported 2 deaths.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi requested all the Chief Ministers to submit a blueprint to deal with various nuances during and after the gradual easing of the lockdown in their respective states by May 15. He stressed the need for an all-encompassing approach to deal with various challenges that will arise in the future. Mentioning that everyone had a reasonable indication of the geographical spread of COVID-19, the PM highlighted that this would help in having a focused fight against the pandemic. Moreover, he stated that the country would have to work towards achieving two objectives- to reduce the transmission rate of the disease and to increase public activity gradually.

