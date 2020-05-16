COVID-19 Cases In India Hit 85,940 As Death Toll Rises To 2,752; 30,152 Recoveries So Far

According to the latest update from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of Coronavirus cases in the country has climbed to 85,940, including 53,035 active cases. While 2,752 deaths have been reported overall, around 30,152 people have been cured/discharged/migrated. Meanwhile, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu have the highest number of cases in the country with 29,100 and 10,108 cases respectively.

READ | Telangana CM declares no active COVID-19 cases in State except four zones in Hyderabad

READ | With 152 new cases, Maharashtra police's COVID-19 count now 1,153

ICMR releases data

As per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), as of Saturday, May 16 at 9 AM, a total of 213,42,77 COVID-19 samples have been tested.

READ | Telangana CM says COVID-19 active cases confined to four zones in Hyderabad

Lockdown 4.0

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his nationwide address announced that there will be a fourth phase of the lockdown, however, it will be different from the earlier three phases. The details of the fourth phase of the lockdown will be announced today, May 16. The third phase of the 54-day lockdown is scheduled to end on May 17.

READ | 213 fresh coronavirus cases in Rajasthan; number rises to 4,747