India Declares TRF As Terror Outfit, LeT's Mohd Amin Khubaib As Terrorist

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Thursday declared the proscribed terrorist outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT)'s launching commander Mohammed Amin Khubaib as a 'terrorist' under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act 1967. Also, an offshoot of Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba, The Resistance Front, and its front organisations, were declared as 'terrorist organisations'.

Notably, the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, was enacted to provide for more effective prevention of certain unlawful activities of individuals and associations and for dealing with terrorist activities and for matters connected therewith.

Mohammed Amin Khubaib declared as 'terrorist'

According to the MHA's notification, Mohammed Amin alias Abu Khubaib is a resident of Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district, currently based in Pakistan and is acting as the launching commander of terrorists for Lashkar-e-Taiba. He has developed a deep association with the cross-border agencies and is playing a vital role to revive and accelerate terrorist activities of LeT in the Jammu region, the notification said.

Khubaiab has been involved in coordinating terrorist attacks, supply of arms or weapons and explosives, and terror financing in Jammu and Kashmir from across the border, the notification stated. He is also behind several drone dropping modules and terror attacks.

"The Central Government believes that Mohammed Amin Khubaiab is involved in terrorism and he is to be added as a terrorist under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act 1967," said MHA notification.

The Resistance Front (TRF) & its fronts declared as 'terror' outfits

The Central government further declared The Resistance Front (TRF) and all its manifestations and front organisations as terror outfits, citing that "the activities of TRF are detrimental for the national security and sovereignty of India"

The notification added that the TRF has been involved in carrying out propaganda of terror activities, recruitment of terrorists, infiltration of terrorists, and smuggling of weapons and narcotics from Pakistan into Jammu and Kashmir. The MHA also stated that a large number of cases have been registered against the members and associates of TRF relating to the planning of killings of security force personnel and innocent civilians of Jammu and Kashmir and other anti-national activities.

"The Resistance Front is involved in terrorism and it has committed and participated in various acts of terrorism in India. TRF is also involved in psychological operations on social media platforms for inciting people of Jammu and Kashmir to join terrorist outfits against Indian state", said MHA notification.

It is pertinenet to mention, as MHA declared TRF as terror group, the terror outfit issued threat saying it will continue its acts against security forces and others