India Delivers 100 MT Food Aid To Sudan Amid COVID-19 Pandemic & Record-breaking Floods

India delivered the “much needed” food aid to the Republic of Sudan including wheat flour, sugar to assist the Sudanese people who are impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic along with the record-breaking floods that have hit the nation. According to the official statement, a ceremony was held onboard the Indian naval Ship (INS), Abdalla Shingrai Ohaj Hamad, Governor of the Red Sea State of Sudan received the HADR supplies from Ravindra Prasad Jaiswal, Ambassador of India to Sudan, on behalf of the Humanitarian Aid Commission of Sudan which was represented by Badr Eldeen Abdulla, Deputy Commissioner.

The handing over ceremony on November 2 was also attended by the Commander of the Red Sea Military Command Maj. General Ibrahim, Commander of Port Sudan Naval Base Commodore Elsadig Ibrahim Osman Ibrahim along with several other dignitaries from the Government of Red Sea State as well as the Indian community leader from Port Sudan. The efforts by the Indian government to deliver at least 100 Megatonne (MT) of food aid was highly appreciated.

"As part of 'Mission Sagar-II', INS Airavat entered Port Sudan on 02 November 2020. The government of India is providing assistance to friendly foreign countries to overcome natural calamities and COVID-19 pandemic, and towards the same INS Airavat is carrying a consignment of 100 tonnes of food aid for the people of Sudan," the Indian Navy said in a statement.

India-Sudan bilateral relations

As per the government’s official website, there have been regular exchanged of bilateral visits and dialogues between India and Sudan since the North-East African nation gained independence in 1956. The India-Sudan Joint Committee was also formed in 1995 which was updated two years later to a Joint Commission at Ministerial level during the visit of then Foreign Minister Ali Osman Taha to India when the first Joint Committee at Ministerial level was held in New Delhi.

Apart from the recent food aid, the Indian mission in Sudan has said that “on 15 August 2007, the private sector Indian company Angelique International Ltd gifted US$ 5,000 to renovate the Indian school in Kassala town, while OVL helped to refurbish the Indian Club in Port Sudan.”

