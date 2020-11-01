Sudan Asserts US Deal To Restore Sovereign Immunity, Blocks Further Compensation Claims

Following the United States’ decision to take Sudan off its list of state sponsors of terrorism as the African nation agreed to pay US victims of terror millions in compensation, Sudanese authorities have revealed that the country has signed an agreement with the US that could stop any future compensation claims. As per Sudan’s Justice Ministry, the agreement with the United States restores sovereign immunity to the Sudanese government.

Read: Sudan Deal Plunges Migrants In Israel Into New Uncertainty

Agreement with US freeing Sudan from future lawsuits

Sudan began perusing better relations with the US after Omar al-Bashir was removed from power in April 2019 and replaced by a transitional government that comprised of a mix of military leaders and civilian leaders.

As per Sudanese Justice Minister Nasredeen Abdulbari, the agreement will allow Sudan to quickly resolve any historical liabilities it has and will allow the return to normal relations between the African nation and the United States. The Justice Minister also added that Sudan hopes to better economic times with the deal.

Read: Militaries Of South Sudan, Uganda Confirm Clash Near Border

The deal between Sudan and the US was signed on Friday, October 30 and only lacks US Congress’s approval at the moment. The recent decision by the US to take Sudan off the list of state sponsors of terror comes only after the country's transitional government agreed to pay $335 million to US terror victims in compensation for the terror attacks carried out by Osama bin Laden’s al-Qaida network while the terrorist leader was living in Sudan. As per reports, the money is currently being held in an escrow account until Sudan’s sovereign immunity is finalised.

Sudan was listed as a state sponsor of terror back in 1990 when al-Bashir was still the leader of the country. The US’ push to de-list Sudan from its list of state sponsors of terror was part of Washington’s efforts to normalise relations between Sudan and Israel.

(With AP inputs, Image AP)

Read: State News: 2 Associates Of Sudan's Premier Contract Virus

Read: Sudan No Longer In US List Of Countries That Sponsor Terrorism: Trump Informs Congress