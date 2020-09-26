India Discusses Best Practices To Combat COVID-19 Pandemic With US, Japan And Australia

Ministry of External Affairs of India, Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Australia, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan, and the US Department of State held a video conference on Friday, September 25 wherein the officials discussed the best practices to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, the senior officials also renewed their commitment to a free, open, and prosperous Indo-Pacific region.

Committed to an open and free Indo-Pacific

As per reports, a statement released by the External Affairs Ministry noted, “In the context of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the officials underscored the importance of enhancing the resilience of supply chains and sharing best practices on how to combat the pandemic. The officials reaffirmed their commitment towards a free, open, prosperous and inclusive Indo-Pacific region based on shared values and principles and respect for international law”.

In addition, the statement also added that India along with the US, Japan and Australia supported ASEAN-Centrality and ASEAN-led mechanisms in the Indo-Pacific region, particularly the East Asia Summit. The statement also added that the present countries appreciated Vietnam’s chairmanship of ASEAN and the looked forward to the East Asia Summit scheduled for November this year.

India and ASEAN Adopt New Five-year Plan of Action

India and ASEAN on September 12 conducted a review of strategic partnerships in a range of areas and adopted a new five-year plan of action to strengthen ties. In addition, India and ASEAN also discussed vital regional and international developments including the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The COVID-19 pandemic which saw its first outbreak in a wet market in Wuhan, China last year has now spread all across the world. The virus, named COVID-19 by the World Health Organisation, has infected over 32 million people worldwide with the global death toll reaching over 980,000.

(With ANI inputs; Image Credit - PTI)

