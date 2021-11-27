For the first time, India has entered the league of developed countries with an improved sex ratio. The recent survey result generated by National Family Health Survey 2019-21 (NFHS-5) showed 1020 females to every 1000 males - depicting a female majority for the first time. According to the mentioned survey, the sex ratio of more than 1,000 (female population), has essentially been observed in developed countries.

The achievement resulted from various measures taken for women empowerment and other such steps, mentioned survey.

NHFS-5 survey result on improved sex ratio

As per the survey 2019-21 (NFHS-5) released, the sex ratio in children born in the past 5 years has also increased from 919:1000 to 929:1000. The population below 15 years of age has also stabilised and reduced from 28.6% to 26.5%. The results of NFHS-5 were released by the Health Ministry on November 25.

Additional health indicators in NFHS-5 were both women and men married below the legal age has dropped to 23.3% and 17.7% respectively. The total fertility has dropped to 2%, infant mortality has dropped to 35.2, neonatal mortality to 24.9 and under-five mortality to 41.9. In terms of family planning, 66.7% are using any method of family planning up from 53.5% while the unmet need for family planning dropped to 9.4%. 6.8% of women aged 15-19 years were either pregnant or already mothers at the time of the survey.

In terms of nutrition, women whose Body Mass Index (BMI) is below normal has dropped from 22.9% to 18.7%, while it is 16.2% in men. On the other hand, obesity in women has increased from 20.6% to 24% while it has spiked from 18.9% to 22.9% in men. However, in a downturn, anaemia has increased in all age groups irrespective of gender - women (57%), men (25%), children (67.1%). In another change, women who use hygienic protection during menstruation has increased from 57.6% to 77.3%. Vaccination coverage among 12-23-month-old children has also increased to 76.4% (75.5% urban, 76.4) with 94.5% opting for public health centres.