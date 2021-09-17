India Expresses Concerns Over Khalistani Separatist Groups In US Ahead Of PM Modi's Visit

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the US next week, India on Thursday expressed concern over the reports of growing anti-India activities by Pakistan-backed Khalistani separatist groups from Americal soil.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that ensuring the security of the Prime Minister and his delegation was an important issue, when asked about the reports that a banned Khalistani separatist is planning to hold protests in Washington and New York during PM Modi's visit to the cities.

Referring to a report by leading American think-tank Hudson Institute about the Khalistani groups, Bagchi said it reflected how Pakistan was continuing efforts to undertake activities against India from the US.

"I do not know about the specific call given by the banned outfit. I am not going to comment on that. But we certainly take a lot of interest in ensuring the security of the Prime Minister and his delegation," Bagchi said at a media briefing. Also, Bagchi clarified that the issue was not about protests, it's about security.

Further, the MEA spokesman said, "We convey and share with the host country, in this case, the US. If the organisation is banned, it shouldn't be undertaking these kinds of activities."

"This issue is about security and these are organisations that have had problems in the past in terms of terrorist activities etc. I would not like to go into details," he added.

Basis the report by the Hudson Institute, MEA spokesperson said it makes it clear how Pakistan has yet again continued its efforts in trying to undertake activities against India including terrorism.

"It was very focused about activities they are taking in American soil. I do hope that authorities in the US will see that and understand the risks that this kind of activities pose for countries that have a shared vision against terrorism and violence," Bagchi said.

The think-tank said Pakistan-backed Khalistani separatist groups, banned by the Indian government, are quietly gaining ground in the US and that Washington has so far remained indifferent to the appeals made by New Delhi to curb their activities.

The US-based Sikhs for Justice (SJF), a pro-Khalistan group, was banned by the GoI in 2019 for its alleged anti-national activities.

PM Modi will travel to the US next week to participate in the first in-person summit of the Quad that is expected to broadly focus on contemporary global challenges including the Afghan crisis, the coronavirus pandemic and ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific.

He will attend the Quad summit on September 24 in Washington and address the 76th session of the UN General Assembly in New York the next day.

Bagchi said Modi will have a bilateral meeting with US President Joe Biden.

"We are also looking forward to bilateral meetings with other Quad leaders," he said.

The MEA spokesperson said the prime minister is likely to have some other bilateral meetings with other leaders in New York.

It will be the Prime Minister's first visit to the US since President Joe Biden took office.

Previously, PM Modi had visited the US in September 2019 to address the 'Howdy-Modi' event in Houston. Notably, it will be PM first visit to the US since President Joe Biden.

(Image: PTI)