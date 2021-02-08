India Fastest Country To Reach 6 Million COVID-19 Vaccination Mark: Union Health Ministry

While comparing the statistics of the vaccination against COVID-19 across the world, the Union Health Ministry on Monday said that India is the fastest country in the world to vaccinate 6 million people in 24 days.

"In the last 24 days, India is the fastest country to reach 6 million vaccinations in the world. USA took 26 days to reach while the UK took 46 days to reach 6 million vaccinations," Additional Secretary of Union Health Ministry Manohar Agnani said in the press conference.

"As of February 8, 2021, at 6 pm, the total vaccination is 60,35,660, out of which healthcare workers who have been vaccinated are 54,12,270. So far, 6,23,390 frontline workers have been vaccinated since February 2. Today vaccination sessions were organised in 35 states and Union Territories and 2,23,298 people have been vaccinated till 6 pm," he said while giving out the statistics of the vaccination drives across the country.

"Total 29 persons have been hospitalised so far. This comprises 0.0005 per cent of the total vaccinations. Of the 29 cases of hospitalization, 19 were discharged after treatment, while nine persons died. In the last 24 hours, one person who is suffering from B/L Facial Palsy has been hospitalized at Kerala Institute of Medical Sciences, Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, and is stable," read the release by the Union Health Ministry.

"Total 23 deaths have been recorded till date. These comprise 0.0004% of the total vaccinations. Of the 23, nine persons died in the hospital while 14 deaths are recorded outside the hospital. In the last 24 hours, one death has been reported of a 29-year-old female, a resident of Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh. None of these deaths have been causally linked with COVID-19 vaccination. No case of serious/severe AEFI/Death is attributable to vaccination, till date," it said.

READ | S Africa Puts On Hold AstraZeneca Vaccination Rollout After Concern Over Efficacy

READ | Vaccine Scientists Call For Rethinking COVID-19 Vaccination Goals Amid Resistant Variants

India is the third country, after the US and the UK, to vaccinate the highest number of people against COVID-19 infection.

The UK and the US, both kick-started their ambitious inoculation drives in December, have vaccinated 10 million and 27 million people respectively. Meanwhile, India, which began its programme on January 16, has crossed 6 million jabs.

(with inputs from ANI)

READ | India Becomes Third Country In The World With Highest COVID-19 Vaccine Doses Administered

READ | Centre Urges States/UTs To Exponentially Increase Pace Of COVID-19 Vaccination