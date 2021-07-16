India Gets 1st Hi-tech FERRET Facility For Vaccine R&D; MoS PMO Marks THSTI Foundation Day

In the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, MoS PMO Dr Jitendra Singh on Thursday inaugurated a number of new scientific facilities, including India's first-ever FERRET facility for vaccine research and development. While addressing the inaugural event, Singh said, "India is destined to be a global leader in science".

The MoS PMO participated in the 12th foundation day of the 'Translational Health Science and Technology Institute' (THSTI), a Faridabad-based institute under the Department of Biotechnology (DBT). While addressing the institute members, Dr Singh said, "The present government has given a special fillip to science and technology. India's prowess in science is going to have a major role in the making of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' (self-reliant India)".

To mark the Foundation Day of the premier "Translational Health Science & Technology Institute" (THSTI), inaugurated a series of new research facilities including India's first-ever FERRET facility for Vaccine research.

Dr Singh also lauded the personal indulgence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in promoting every pursuit in the field of science. He said, "India is destined to be a global leader in science and the quality of our human resources in this field is far superior to most other developed countries in the world".

Jitendra Singh, who is also the MoS (with Independent Charge) of Science and Technology, as well as of Earth Sciences, inaugurated a series of new scientific facilities, including FERRET, which is a COVID vaccine research and development facility, which is expected to gain worldwide attention, particularly in the current situation of the COVID pandemic.

While addressing the event, he appreciated the efforts made by the young scientists of the country to extend their helping hand in this global crisis. Singh said this COVID was a totally unknown challenge and they prepared themselves for the pandemic in a very short span of time. With other big projects, he also inaugurated the Immunology Core Lab, BSL-3 Lab, Office of Connectivity, Ferret Facility, Bio Repository, and Small Animal Centre.

including the new Immunology Core & Profiling section and upgraded Microbiology section. Presented awards to outstanding researchers and scholars.

The Minister also highlighted the fact that India is currently a frontline nation in space technology and pointed out the fact that even NASA procures data obtained by ISRO. Dr Jitendra Singh also complimented the path-breaking achievements of the institute and said it has performed remarkably well in the face of the pandemic. However, he cautioned that the "era of working in silos is over".

The Secretary of the Biotechnology Department, Dr Renu Swarup, also addressed the cluster and mentioned the latest research and development facilities available at Thsti. Speaking about the diagnostic & drug development facility, anti-virus screening programs, and other ongoing research efforts of Thsti, she said the institute enjoys national importance.