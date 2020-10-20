COVID-19: India Has Largest Number Of Recoveries Globally; 2nd In Number Of Tests Done

On Tuesday, Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan said that India has the largest number of COVID-19 recovered cases in the world and it stands second in terms of the number of tests conducted in any country. This development comes as the number of new Coronavirus infections reported daily in India dropped below 50,000 for the first time in nearly three months.

Addressing a press conference, Bhushan said that India's recoveries have crossed that 67 lakhs, while more than 9.6 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far.

"We have the largest number of COVID-19 recovered cases in the world and we stand second in terms of the number of tests conducted in any country. The COVID-19 recoveries have crossed 67 lakhs in India. We have conducted more than 9.6 crore COVID-19 tests in the country," Bhushan said.

Furthermore, India has recorded 310 cases per million in the last 7 days, which is amongst the lowest globally. After 84 days, India recorded less than 50,000 new COVID-19 cases in a day, Bhushan said.

"Similarly, India has recorded 83 deaths per million in the same period, which is also amongst the lowest globally. The recovery rate, at present being 88.63 per cent and continues to improve. Simultaneously, active cases are now below 7.5 lakhs and continue to decline. Six states - Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal - account for 64 per cent of the country's total active cases," he added.

Meanwhile, India's COVID-19 caseload surged to 75,97,063 on Tuesday, according to the Union Health Ministry. A total of 46,790 fresh infections were reported in a day, while the death toll climbed to 1,15,197 with 587 fatalities being registered in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The number of new fatalities reported daily across the country was recorded below 600 for the second consecutive day.

