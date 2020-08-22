'India Has World's Best COVID-19 Recovery Rate, Lowest Fatality Rate': Health Minister

On Saturday, Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan said that while India has the lowest fatality rate due to COVID-19, it probably has the best recovery rate in the world. He further said that contrary to experts' predictions that the number of COVID-19 cases will cross 300 million in India by July-August, the country has less than 3 million cases, out of which 2.2 million people have recovered.

The health minister further said that the target of testing 10 lakh tests per day has been achieved six weeks before the set deadline.

"As far as COVID-19 numbers are concerned, our fatality rate, 1.87 percent, is really low and we have probably the best recovery rate (75 percent) in the world. We have around 1,500 testing labs now. It is a great achievement in itself," Harsh Vardhan told ANI.

"Also we have achieved the target of testing 10 lakh tests per day six weeks before the set deadline. We now have 1,511 testing labs in the country," he added. He further said the Indian scientists are working very hard to develop a vaccine and provide it to the world.

COVID-19 situation in India

As of Friday, India's Covid-19 figures stood at 29,05,824 of which 6,92,028 cases are active while 21,58,947 people have recovered. 54,849 people have died. Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected state with the highest number of cases. The state recorded 14,161 new coronavirus cases on Friday, propelling the state's COVID-19 tally to 6,57,450. At present, there are 1,64,562 active cases in the state. With 11,749 COVID-19 patients discharged in the day, the number of recovered soared to 4,70,873. Until now, a total of 21,698 persons have died owing to COVID-19. So far, 34,92,966 samples have been tested for the novel coronavirus in labs operational across the state.

(with inputs from ANI)