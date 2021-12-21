India Has Zero Rupee Note To Fight Against Corruption, Know All About It

India has had zero rupee notes for more than a decade now and not many people know about it because it has not been issued by the Reserve Bank of India. The note was made to combat bribery and systematic political corruption by a Tamil Nadu-based non-governmental organisation called 5th Pillar and are designed to look like the standard 50 rupee banknotes of India. The note was introduced in the year 2007, around 14 years ago.

The note contains contact information for the government authorities, as the purpose of these notes is to discourage any type of bribery. As a result, if a public official requests a bribe, citizens are urged to pay with zero rupee notes. The note features anti-corruption slogans like "Eliminate corruption at all levels" and "I promise to neither accept nor give bribe." According to an official statement by the Fifth pillar, the notes have been printed in different languages such as Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam, and its volunteers distribute these notes in public places such as railway stations, bus stations, and markets to raise awareness about bribery and share their primary goal of eradicating corruption.

