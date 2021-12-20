Tamil Nadu: OPS Sends Cryptic Message To EPS On Admitting Sasikala Back Into AIADMK

In a significant development, AIDMK coordinator O Panneerselvam hinted at a political comeback of ousted leader V. K. Sasikala by quoting the preachings of Jesus Christ for a Christmas event. OPS stated that "if those who commit wrongs reform and return, accepting them back is leadership quality". His cryptic remark is being taken as a message for his colleague and party joint coordinator K Palaniswami, who was also present at the dais. EPS was elected unopposed as party coordinator and co-coordinator, the top two posts of the AIADMK, earlier this month.

Observer of AIADMK Durai Karuna, who is an expert in the evolution of the Dravidian movement in Tamil Nadu, told PTI that the remark was a signal from OPS to EPS to take a relook into the scope for admitting Sasikala and her nephew TTV Dhinakaran back into the party. Both OPS and Sasikala belong to the Mukkalathor community, considered to be the traditional vote bank of the AIADMK.

Sasikala eyes political comeback

Furthering her attempts to make a grand political comeback, ousted AIADMK leader V. K. Sasikala on 15 December urged party cadres to work keeping in mind the principles laid down by AIADMK stalwarts - the late MG Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa. The former Jayalalithaa-aide assured party workers that she will "not let AIADMK fail" and promised to make a comeback soon. "I will not let the party fail. This is for sure," she said in the statement.

Chinamma's recent remark comes as she bolsters support to reclaim AIADMK's top post after her ouster in 2017. The expelled leader is on a roll to take over the reins of AIADMK which has met with a disappointing result in the TN Assembly elections held earlier this year.

Even after "quitting" politics, Sasikala has been actively and regularly engaging with AIADMK cadre and leaders in an attempt to gain support. Her actions have riled the EPS-OPS duo who have been threatening to expel all those who are in contact with her over "anti-party activities". However, nothing has stopped Sasikala from engaging with the cadre, vowing to take the party back to its "golden days".

