India Honours Two Brazilian Women With The Padma Shri; Here's Why

On the eve of 71st Republic Day of India, the 4th highest civilian award in the country, the Padma Shri was awarded to 23 chosen citizens. Amongst the 23 citizens were two 'inspirational' Brazilian women, Lia Diskin and Gloria Areria.

India not only honoured these women but also hosted Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on January 26. The Minister of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said in a tweet that India and Brazil honoured their “greatest treasure” which is the people of the country.

🇮🇳-🇧🇷| Honouring our greatest treasure - our people.



On the eve of the 71st #RepublicDay graced by the Brazilian Pres @jairbolsonaro as the Chief Guest, India honours two inspirational Brazilian women Lia Diskin & Gloria Areria with Padma Shri, our 4th highest civilian award. pic.twitter.com/jGcyID3ZNV — Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) January 25, 2020

Read | 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai': UK MP Bob Blackman Celebrates Being Conferred Padma Shri By India

Who are the Brazilian women?

Lia Diskin is a Brazilian woman who is also a life-long follower of Gandhian ideology and his message of non-violence. She has also devoted her life to the ideals of Mahatma Gandhi.

Diskin was chosen for Padma Shri because she is actively involved in the promotion of Gandhian values of peace and non-violence for nearly past four decades. She has stayed in Brazil for nearly 30 years and reportedly admires India for its culture and people.

She is not only an author of many books on education, peace, ethics, and culture but is also a well-sought speaker at various Brazilian universities. Diskin has also translated Mahatma Gandhi's 'An Autobiography - My Experiments with Truth' which is currently in its eighth edition.

Read - Puri Congratulates Adnan Sami On Padma Shri, Hopes Shaheen Bagh Protestors Are Listening

Gloria Areria is also a resident of Brazil's Rio De Janerio and has dedicated her life to the teachings and promotion of Advaita Vedanta in the traditional manner in the Portuguese language. Areria has been teaching Vedanta and Sanskrit in various Brazilian cities and also teaches spirituality, self-knowledge, and other lessons from the Vedas.

Areria has also translated many texts of Sanskrit into the Portuguese language including Bhagavadgita, Upanishads, and many others. The Brazilian women have also founded a non-profit institution based in Copacabana, Rio de Janeiro called 'Vidya Mandir'.

Since 1984, Areria has reportedly been working to preserve the culture and knowledge of the Vedas. According to the government, Areria had started her studies in Mumbai in January 1974 at Arsha Sandeepany Sadhanalaya under the guidance of Swami Dayananda.

During her stay, she studied in ashrams in Uttarkashi and Rishikesh. She also travelled to various parts of India to attend courses along with holy places in Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

Read - Raj Thackeray's MNS Opposes Padma Shri To Pak-born Adnan Sami

Read - Padma Shri: Environmentalist Sundaram, Planter Of 50,000 Trees, 'delighted' With Award

(With agency inputs)