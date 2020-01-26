Padma Shri: Environmentalist Sundaram, Planter Of 50,000 Trees, 'delighted' With Award

On Saturday, the government conferred the Padma Shri to a 68-year old environmentalist Sundaram Verma, who has planted 50,000 trees in Rajasthan. The awardees were announced on the eve of Republic Day. Sundaram stated that he was 'delighted' to receive the award.

Sundaram was conferred with the award after he discovered a unique technique that would only require one litre of water per tree thereby helping in water conservation in the arid region of Rajasthan as well. This water-saving technique is known as ‘dryland agroforestry’. Verma said that this award would help further his work for the environment which was the need of the hour. He has also set up 6 nurseries, distributing 1,50,000 saplings among farmers.

Environmentalist Sundaram Verma on being conferred Padma Shri for successfully growing 50,000 trees with a technique that requires only 1 litre water per tree: I am delighted with this award, it will help in furthering this work,which is the need of the hour. #Rajasthan (25.1.20) pic.twitter.com/Gs8hRBlkAh — ANI (@ANI) January 25, 2020

Celebrities who have received Padma Shri

This year the Padma Shri has been awarded to 118 people. Among them are Bollywood filmmakers Karan Johar, Ekta Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut and singer, musician, music composer Adnan Sami. British Conservative Party MP Bob Blackman, a staunch India supporter who regularly backs India on political platforms in the UK on issues like Kashmir and fight against terrorism, has been awarded Padma Shri too.

Unsung heroes who received Padma Shri

Awards were also given to unsung heroes from across the country including, Jagdish Lal Ahuja, who serves free food to patients and attendants outside PGI hospital in Chandigarh, Mohammed Sharif from Faizabad, who has performed last rites of over 25,000 unclaimed bodies, Munna Master, a Muslim bhajan singer; Yogi Aeron, an 81-year old doctor from Uttarakhand who has been treating burn and bite victims for free for last 35-years, Javed Ahmad Tak, a specially-abled social worker from Jammu and Kashmir working for specially-abled children for over two decades, amongst many others.

(with inputs from ANI)