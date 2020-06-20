India Ideas Summit 2020 To Be Held On July 21-22, To Discuss Geopolitics In Post-COVID

The two-day India Ideas Summit 2020 is all set to be held virtually on July 21-22, marking its 45th annual meeting, with the focus on geopolitics in the post-COVID-19 world, said the US Chamber of Commerce on Friday. As per reports, the summit will also focus on shifting supply chains, digitization and technology trends, the future of healthcare, and equitable growth.

In a statement, the department of the US Chamber of Commerce said, "With so much in flux for the business community, we're excited to announce that our 2020 India Ideas Summit will be held virtually this year, making our conversations with senior business and government leaders more accessible than ever. We hope you'll join us on July 21-22 for sessions on geopolitics in the post-COVID world, shifting supply chains, digitization and technology trends, the future of healthcare, equitable growth, and more!"

According to the Chamber, the US and India are grappling with the rising COVID-19 cases. It further added that with the re-opening of the lockdown, the governments of both countries are closely tracking the new developments that are meant for individuals, as well as the business community. As per the department, renewed restrictions may also challenge economic recovery efforts as India is seeking to jump-start growth post-pandemic.

Meanwhile, speaking about the India-China standoff and the violent clashes that took place between both the countries, the US Chamber of Commerce said, "While strong behind-the-scenes diplomacy seems poised to resolve and deescalate tensions, we are saddened by the loss of life resulting from the conflict. The clashes have pushed bilateral relations to a new low, and prompted pledges from New Delhi to pare back economic ties with China and strengthen strategic relationships with the U.S. and other partners."

About the India Ideas Summit

The India Ideas Summit is organized by the US India Business Council (USIBC) and is a platform to convene scholars, practitioners, diplomats, and think tanks for high-level dialogue on key issues related to India. Last year, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had last year addressed the Summit in Washington at the US Chamber of Commerce on June 12.

