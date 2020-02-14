India Interested In American Stealth Drone That Killed Iranian Commander Qaseem Soleimani

Ahead of US President Donald Trump's visit, India is "deeply interested" in gaining knowledge about the drone technology used by the Americans to kill Iranian military leader Qaseem Soleimani last month, a top government source said on Friday, as per news agency ANI.

"We would be deeply interested in acquiring the technology used by the Americans to kill the Iranian military commander as the drone quietly sneaked in and launched its missile accurately to kill him," the source said.

On January 3, the US troops killed Iranian Revolutionary Guards Commander Maj Gen Qaseem Soleimani in a drone strike in Baghdad.

The technology can prove helpful in targeting the Indian fugitives hiding in foreign countries like Pakistan if there is any need for such an operation, source added.

Criminals hiding in Pakistan

Several criminals behind horrific terrorist attacks in India, like the 26/11 in Mumbai and February 14 Pulwama attacks have been taking shelter in Pakistan and are termed as "non-state" actors by Islamabad. Top terrorists like Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) chief Masood Azhar and Lashkar chief Hafiz Saeed have been roaming openly in Pakistan, carrying out their activities against India on the directions of Pakistan Army there.

As per sources, India is interested in the technology and the topic may be discussed during US President Donald Trump's visit. He is scheduled to pay a two-day visit to India starting from February 24.

Speculation of dealing with Predator drones

During the operation to kill Osama Bin Laden in 2009, the American Navy Special Forces had used a special stealth chopper to land and attack their target hiding next to the Pakistan Military Academy near Islamabad.

Sources said India may also move ahead with the Predator drones deal with the US during the visit but the drones being acquired may not be as effective as the ones used in the Iranian strike in carrying out selective target attack as they can be shot down by fighter aircraft.

