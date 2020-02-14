Katyusha Rocket Hits Kirkuk Base Housing American Troops In Iraq

As per the recent developments from Iraq, a new rocket struck the Kirkuk base in Iraq housing the American troops on Thursday, February 13. This rocket was the latest in the string of nearly 20 rockets that have hit the Iraqi bases and the green zone since October. Media reports suggested that no casualties were reported in the incident.

The USA has blamed Kataeb Hezbollah, a hardline Iraqi military faction close to Iran for the rocket attacks on the base. Out of all the missiles that have hit the US bases in Iraq, Iran has taken the responsibility of only one attack on the Al Assad and Ebril air basses which took place on January 8. The latest missile that hit the base on Feb 13 was another Katyusha rocket that dropped in an open area on the K1 base at around 8:45 pm local time.

Tensions between Iran & US

The longstanding tension between Iran and the US surfaced again as Iranian General Qassem Soleimani was slain by the US in an airstrike near Iraq's Baghdad International Airport, ordered by US President Donald Trump on January 3. Post this, Iran had threatened "harsh retaliation" and subsequently, many airstrikes were reported near the US Embassy in Baghdad’s Green Zone and a lot of Iraqi airbases.

Furthermore, a major attack was also launched on the Al-Assad and Ebril airbases in Iraq on January 8. The bases were hit by a ballistic missile that houses the US and coalition forces. This incident was first reported by Iranian state TV, which described it as Tehran’s revenge operation over the killing of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) General Qassem Soleimani.

Following the developments, Trump said that the US would strike 52 religious sites in the Islamic Republic if any Americans were harmed. After this, there has been a continuous war of words between the officials of the two countries. The secretary of US state, Mike Pompeo has also met many of his counterparts and other leaders from US ally nations since the time these tensions have surfaced.

(With ANI Inputs)

