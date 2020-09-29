JIMEX-2020: India, Japan Conclude 3-day-long Bilateral Maritime Exercise

India and Japan on September 28 concluded the three-day-long maritime exercise to improve the tactical capabilities of both navies and also to demonstrate stronger ties between the Indian Navy and Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force (JMSDF). As per the Indian Navy, Japan's Indo-Pacific Deployment (IPD) units, JS Kaga and JS Ikazuchi participated in the bilateral exercise 'JIMEX' with India's INS Chennai, INS Tarkash, INS Deepak, and aircraft - P-8I and Mig-29K.

INS Chennai is an indigenously built stealth destroyer, INS Tarkash is a Teg Class stealth frigate, and INS Deepak is a fleet tanker. meanwhile, Japan's Kaga is an Izumo Class Helicopter Destroyer and Ikazuchi is a Guided Missile Destroyer.

Fourth edition of JIMEX concludes

The fourth edition of the JIMEX was led by India's Rear Admiral Krishna Swaminathan and Japan's Rear Admiral Konno Yasushige. JIMEX 2020 included advanced exercises, tactical maneuvers, and a wide spectrum of maritime operations such as anti-air and anti-submarine warfare exercises, weapon firings, seamanship, etc. The exercise was conducted off the West Coast of India from September 26 to September 28. JIMEX exercises began in January 2012 and the last edition was conducted in October 2018 off Visakhapatnam, India.

The bilateral exercise came amid the ongoing border stand-off between India and China in Ladakh, where troops of both the countries are at loggerheads for the past couple of months. China has border disputes with almost all its neighbours and Japan is no exception. The conflict between Beijing and Tokyo arises over disputes for the rights of uninhabited Senkaku islands in the East China Sea.

