Indian Navy And Japan Maritime Self Defense Force To Begin Naval Exercise JIMEX

Indian Navy is scheduled to undertake a bilateral exercise with Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force (JMSDF) from September 26 to 28. This biennial exercise between the two navies - named JIMEX - will be held in the North Arabian Sea. Several advanced exercises and operations have been planned for JIMEX 20. India Navy will be represented by INS Chennai, INS Tarkash and INS Deepak while JMSDF will be represented by JS Kaga and JS Izakuchi. The Indian Navy ships will be led under the command of Flag Officer Commanding Western Fleet Rear Admiral Krishna Swaminathan. P8I Long Range Maritime Patrol Aircraft, integral helicopters and fighter aircraft will also be a part of the Indo-Japan joint naval exercise.

JIMEX 20

The Naval exercise between the Indian Navy and JMSDF will showcase several joint operations and exercises of advance levels, according to the press release. It will include a high degree of inoperability and multi-faceted tactical exercises like weapon firing, cross deck helicopter operation and complex surface. Anti-submarine and air warfare drills with coordination between the two navies along with several other maritime operations will also take place during the exercise. The 3 days long JIMEX 20 will be a 'non-contact at-sea-only' naval exercise in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

This Naval exercise between the Indian Navy and JMSDF commenced in January 2012. It focuses on maritime security cooperation along with improved communication and enhances the cooperation, bilateral relations and mutual confidence between the Indian Navy and JMSDF as per the official press release. JIMEX 2020 is the 4th edition of the bilateral naval exercise between the navies of the two friendly nations. The last edition of JIMEX was conducted off the coast of Visakhpatnam in October 2018.

INS Chennai, INS Tarkash & INS Deepak

INS Chennai is a Kolkata-class guided-missile destroyer commissioned in November 2016. It equipped with a variety of weapons and sensors including surface to surface and surface to air missiles, surface and anti-air guns, torpedoes and rockets. INS Tarkash is a Teg class stealth frigate commissioned in November 2012. It has a variety of weapons and sensors including surface to surface and surface to air missiles, medium and short-range guns, anti-ship and anti-submarine torpedoes along with advance electronic warfare and communication systems. INS Deepak is a fleet support tanker commissioned in January 2011 which fuels ships at sea and can work as a medical support ship, HADR, transfer of stores and ammunition, remote control target boat operations, launching of Special Forces and helicopter operations.

