India-Japan MoU: 5G Tech Agreements To Enhance Information And Communication Sector

On Friday, India and Japan signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen ties in the field of Information and Communications. Telecom security, submarine optical fibre cable and smart cities are such technologies which work on 5G. Ravi Shankar Prasad, Union Minister for communications & IT, and Japan's Minister for Internal Affairs and Communications Takeda Ryota signed the MoU via video conferencing.

Telecom security, submarine optical fibre cable system to islands of India and other countries to enhance the cooperation in spectrum management, smart cities, high altitude platform for broadband in unconnected areas, disaster management and public safety come under this agreement, apart from 5G technologies.

Apart from Ministry-level cooperation, Government of India organisations such as C-DOT and ITI limited with industry partners from Japan will also be part of this cooperation, it has been agreed. The timely execution of connecting Andaman & Nicobar Islands with submarine optical fibre cable is a great example of cooperation between India and Japan.

During COVID-19 pandemic India rapidly adopted Digital technologies, such as Aarogya Setu app, use of Aadhar Enabled Payment System for doorstep distribution of cash and extensive growth of digital payments, said the Union Minister.

Ravi Shankar Prasad urged the Japanese electronics industry to invest in India by highlighting the great potential that it holds in 5G based services for them and avail the benefits of new opportunities. Japanese Minister Takeda Ryota expressed his happiness on signing the MoU with India and assured commitment of the Japanese government towards mutual cooperation and investment.

Japan Extends 3,550 Cr Loan To India

On January 9, India and Japan signed an agreement for a loan of up to 50 billion yen (about ₹3,550 crore) to back the implementation of health and medical policy for New Delhi’s economic support programmes concerning the poor and vulnerable affected by the Covid-19 crisis.

