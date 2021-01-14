DMK MP TR Baalu Writes To Ravi Shankar Prasad Over No Tamil Option For Postal Exams

DMK MP and parliamentary party leader TR Baalu has written to Union Law & Justice Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad over the notification for postal exam recruitment which will be conducted in Hindi and English and not in Tamil. It has created a flutter in Tamil Nadu as Union Minister to Ravi Shankar Prasad in 2019 assured that these exams would be conducted in regional languages as well. Baalu wrote a letter to the union minister where he reminded the promise made by him in Rajya Sabha on July 16, 2019, that the government is committed to respecting all languages in full and total.

This is hardly the first time that DMK has slammed the central government on the topic of exam languages as part of the wider language debate. Last year also a row had exploded after a postal notification has been put up and instructions were only given in Hindi and English. Following this several protests had taken place in the state and leaders wrote to the Centre stating that the orders were not given in Tamil and most of the employees are from Tamil Nadu who are not familiar with Hindi and English. Similarly, this time around, the relevant exam paper has been created in Hindi and English rather than regional dialect.

The DMK MP has said that it is a gross violation of the government's promise and commitment inside the Parliament and has further demanded from Ravi Shankar Prasad to eliminate this insult to the Tamil youth.

"I, therefore, ask you to immediately instruct the postal department to cancel the notification and to issue a fresh notification so that this exam to be held for the recruitment of Account in Postal department is conducted in the Tamil language also and that the unemployed youth from the State of Tamil Nadu are recruited for the central government jobs too holding the federal principles of our constitution", he stated in his letter.

