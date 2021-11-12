Quick links:
Goa Chief Minister and BJP leader Pramod Sawant on Friday accused the Congress of having "hatred" towards Hindus. His comments came against the backdrop of a new book by Congress leader Salman Khurshid comparing Hindutva with the jihadist Islam of terrorist groups such as ISIS and Boko Haram.
On Friday, the Special Investigation Team of the Narcotics Control Bureau recorded the statement of Vijay Pagare. A witness in Mumbai's cruise drug bust case, Vijay Pagare's statement has been recorded on camera. Present at the time of the raids, Pagare, as per sources, has informed the investigative agency of how things unfolded on the night of October 2, and that Aryan Khan was framed. On the said date, the NCB under Mumbai's Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede had conducted raids in Cordelia cruise ship bound from Mumbai to Goa for an alleged rave party and had arrested 8 including Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan.
Two accused arrested by Special Cell in connection with Sonipat murder case have been granted transit remand to Haryana Police by Delhi court Metropolitan Magistrate.
Varanasi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah offers prayers at Kaal Bhairav temple. CM Yogi Adityanath and UP election in-charge & Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan also present.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with PMO officials on the occasion of 'Diwali Milan', organised at PM's residence at Lok Kalyan Marg today. He extended warm Diwali greetings to everyone on the occasion: Prime Minister's Office (PMO)
(File photo) pic.twitter.com/0slMJoCxhR
For the annual India-Russia bilateral summit, sources have informed Republic that Russia's President Vladimir Putin will be visiting the country in December and meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The date of his visit, sources further informed, could be on December 6, though it remains to be confirmed. It was in 2018 that Vladimir Putin last visited India for the annual summit, and the Russian President was again to visit in 2020 but because of the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, his visit was cancelled.
n a major development from Jammu and Kashmir, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday arrested two more accused from Sopore who were involved in the recent attacks the Union Territory in which multiple civilians and police personnel were killed. Both the arrested conspirators are namely Rashid Muzaffar Ganaie and Nasir Mir. NIA has arrested 27 persons in the case till now.
In a shocking incident, a final-year MBBS student of Yavatmal's Vasantrao Naik Government Medical College & Hospital in Maharashtra was allegedly murdered. Identified as Ashok Pal, the MBBS student was found in a badly injured state near the college's hostel around 8.50 pm on Wednesday. Thereafter, the 24-year-old was rushed to the accident ward of the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, as per police.
Former Uttar Pradesh Minister in the previous Samajwadi Party government, Gayatri Prajapati on Friday was sentenced to life imprisonment in a gang rape case. Along with Gayatri Prajapati, accomplices Ashish Shukla and Ashok Tiwari were also sentenced to life terms. The Court has also imposed a fine of Rs 2 lakh. The former UP Minister, who was a key figure in the previous Akhilesh Yadav government, was convicted by a special court of lawmakers on Wednesday for raping a woman.
Court says 'verification doesn’t mean blind application' to Nawab Mallik’s lawyer.
'What is the due care you have taken? Verification level differs from person to person. For you, it must be the highest because you are a minister,' the court further said.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh arrived in Lucknow on Friday for a three-day visit to his parliamentary constituency. The Defence Minister arrived at Lucknow airport at 10:30 am, after which he travelled to Kalidas Marg to attend a consultative meeting of the Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor, news agency ANI reported citing an official.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrives in Varanasi. He is on a two-day visit to Varanasi and Purvanchal.
After SC cautioned Army of contempt, Centre assures it'll roll out Permanent Commission option to all eligible women Army officers.
Centre tell SC that swift decision will be made within 10 days with regard to 11 women Army officers who approached SC for Permanent Commission.
China has redsorted to all sorts of propaganda techniques to shift the blame for the origin of the COVID-19 using different conspiracy theories such as political statements, state-run news media, social media and other rap songs. The latest conspiracy theory story has blamed lobsters from the United States as the origin of the Coronavirus that started spreading in the Asian country in late 2019.
Thunderstorm with Moderate Rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Ramanathapuram, Sivagangai, Kanyakumari and Thirunelveli districts of Tamilnadu within next three hours, says Regional Meteorological Centre of Chennai
BJP National Spokesperson Sambit Patra slams ex-Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Friday over his claim that BJP's 'hateful' ideology was eclipsing Congress' 'loving, nationalistic' ideology.
Media briefing by Dr. Sambit Patra at BJP HQ in New Delhi.
Due to heavy rains in Chennai, the power supply for over 66,000 households was shut down, Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji informed. The minister told the media that as a precautionary measure to prevent electricity-related accidents, the power supply was stopped in many areas in parts of central and north Chennai.
Makkal Needhi Maiam party president Kamal Hassan visited flood-affected regions of Chennai including Velachery, and West-Mambalam. He provided relief measures to the people.
Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan appeared before Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), to mark his weekly presence before the agency. According to the conditions set by the Bombay High Court while granting him bail in the drugs-on-cruise case, he needs to attend the NCB summons each Friday between 11 am to 2 pm.
Five Flood Relief Teams were deployed by the Indian Coast Guard for augmenting flood relief operations in Chennai. Also, ICG along with Fisheries Dept ensured the safe return of all fishing boats operating at sea.
Bahrain’s National Health Regulatory Authority has approved the emergency use of the Covaxin vaccine from Bharat Biotech. Earlier, the World Health Organisation had given Covaxin an emergency use listing (EUL). It is also informed that Covaxin will be available for people of Bahrain aged 18 years and above.
Due to the heavy rains, the power supply to more than 65,000 houses was disrupted. While many roads and neighbourhoods were flooded, rail operations were delayed, and flight arrivals were on halt for six hours on Thursday.
A Mumbai court has sent Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh to Enforcement Directorate's custody till November 15 in connection to a money laundering case.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) informed that thunderstorm with heavy rain is likely to occur in Kanyakumari, Vellore, Ranipet, Tirupattur, Dharmapuri, Tiruvannamalai, Kallakurichi, Namakkal, Karur, Dindigul, Salem, Coimbatore, Theni, Perambalur, Tiruchirapalli, Madurai, Virudhunagar and Therkasi districts. While the rest of Tamilnadu, Puducherry & Karaikal will experience thunderstorms with moderate rain.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, cybercrimes in Inida increased by 500%. At the 14th Hacking & Cybersecurity Briefing 'C0c0n' hosted by Kerala police, Chief of Defence Staff Gen. Bipin Rawat said, "We need to consider new threats like drones, ransomware, internet of things devices,& the role of nation-states". He further said that with the advancement of technological innovations including digital currencies and blockchains, the IT Act 2000 needs to be amended.
Gen. Bipin Rawat said, "Data Protection Bill 2019 is yet to reach finality".
In a first interview after stepping down as Team India's coach, Ravi Shastri told Arnab Goswami, "To take the bullet is the job of the coach".
#ShastriSpeaksToArnab | Tune in to Republic TV to
watch Ravi Shastri's first interview after stepping down as Team India's coach with Arnab Goswami.
Watch here - https://t.co/RZHKU3wOei pic.twitter.com/QmsNUJynMI
'Red alert' for heavy rains is withdrawn in Chennai and now heavy rainfall is expected in Kerala and coastal Andhra Pradesh, RK Jenamani, Sr scientist, IMD-Delhi informed. As the depression crossed the north Tamil Nadu coast and headed west northwestwards and weakened into a well-marked low pressure, a new system is being monitored which is expected to develop over the south Andaman sea on Nov 13 and 14.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to restore Chennai international airport as an embarkation point for Haj pilgrims. He stated that for over 4,500 Haj pilgrims from the state as well as those from Puducherry, Andaman, and Nicobar Islands during 2019, Chennai had served as an embarkation point.
As Tamil Nadu has been witnessing heavy rains for the past two weeks, standing agricultural crops on at least 1.45 lakh acres and horticultural crops on 6,000 acres in the state have been submerged.
The Tamil Nadu State Disaster Management Authority (TNSDMA) informed that the discharge of water from Poondi has been increased to 15000 cusecs from 12000 cusecs at 9.30 am on Friday. Currently, the inflow is around 18000 cusecs. TNSDMA said, for all the habitations on the downstream, an alert has been issued.