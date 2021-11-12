For the annual India-Russia bilateral summit, sources have informed Republic that Russia's President Vladimir Putin will be visiting the country in December and meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The date of his visit, sources further informed, could be on December 6, though it remains to be confirmed. It was in 2018 that Vladimir Putin last visited India for the annual summit, and the Russian President was again to visit in 2020 but because of the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, his visit was cancelled.