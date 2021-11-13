Last Updated:

Breaking News Updates: Manipur-based PLA & MNPF Claim Responsibility For Ambush Attack

22:29 IST, November 13th 2021
Ex-Goa CM & TMC leader Luizinho Faleiro to file nomination papers in West Bengal Assembly for election to Rajya Sabha

Former Goa Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress leader Luizinho Faleiro to file nomination papers in West Bengal Assembly on Monday for election to Rajya Sabha.

22:14 IST, November 13th 2021
Total 123 Zika positive cases reported in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur

Total 123 Zika positive cases - 37 have turned negative, 86 are active cases: Dr Nepal Singh, Chief Medical Officer, Kanpur

21:56 IST, November 13th 2021
PM Modi meets US Congressional delegation

"Met a US Congressional delegation led by Senator John Cornyn and consisting of Senators Mike Crapo, Tommy Tuberville, Mike Lee and Congressmen Tony Gonzales, Jake Ellzey. Appreciated the support and constructive role of the US Congress for deepening the India-US partnership," PM Modi tweeted.

21:35 IST, November 13th 2021
Manipur-based PLA & MNPF claim responsibility for Saturday's ambush attack

People's Liberation Army (PLA) and Manipur Naga People’s Front (MNPF) have claimed responsibility for Saturday's ambush attack in Churachandpur district which killed five Indian Army personnel, including a Commanding Officer (CO), and his wife and son.

21:12 IST, November 13th 2021
Home Minister Amit Shah reaches Tirupati; welcomed by Andhra CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh: Union Home Minister Amit Shah reaches Tirupati, welcomed by CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. The home minister will chair the 29th meeting of the Southern Zonal Council in the city tomorrow, as per the Ministry of Home Affairs.

 

21:12 IST, November 13th 2021
Cows, their dung and urine can help strengthen economy of state and country: Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Cows, their dung and urine can help strengthen the economy of the state and the country if a proper system is put in place," says Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan while addressing a convention of the women’s wing of the Indian Veterinary Association in Bhopal.

 

21:00 IST, November 13th 2021
Tamil Nadu reported 809 new COVID cases, 934 discharges

Tamil Nadu reported 809 new COVID cases, 934 discharges, and 14 deaths on Saturday

  • Active cases: 9,751
  • Total discharges: 26,68,001
  • Death toll: 36,273
20:40 IST, November 13th 2021
Home Minister Amit Shah Condemns Attack On Assam Rifles Convoy In Manipur

Anguished over a cowardly attack on Assam Riffles convoy in Manipur. I express my deepest condolences to the bereaved families. The entire nation stands firmly with our valiant security forces. The sacrifices of our brave soldiers will not go in vain: Amit Shah

20:39 IST, November 13th 2021
COAS General MM Naravane & All Ranks officers offer heartfelt condolences to bereaved families of Manipur ambush victims

"General MM Naravane #COAS & All Ranks offer deepest condolences to the bereaved families of following #Bravehearts of #AssamRifles who made the supreme sacrifice today in Manipur: - Col Viplav Tripathi Rfn NK Konyak Rfn Shyamal Das Rfn Suman Swargiary Rfn RP Meena," Indian Army said.

"#COAS & All Ranks also offer heartfelt condolences on the sad demise of spouse and son of Colonel Viplav Tripathi," ADGPI tweeted.

 

20:18 IST, November 13th 2021
Communication shutdown at some places: Maharashtra DGP amid Amravati violence

There have been instances of violence in Maharashtra at several places, since yesterday. We have imposed a communication shutdown at some places which will have to be followed. Any instance of violence, vandalism will have consequences: Sanjay Pandey, DGP Maharashtra

19:36 IST, November 13th 2021
Manipur CM N Biren Singh visits Imphal Hospital to meet injured jawan

Manipur CM N Biren Singh visited Shija Hospital in Imphal where one of the jawans injured in today's attack on the Assam Rifles convoy is admitted.

"I have directed my officials and hospital authority to provide the best medical care for the jawan," the CM said.

 

19:31 IST, November 13th 2021
26 Maoist eliminated in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli

26 Naxals have been eliminated in an encounter with the C-60 unit of Maharashtra Police in the jungles of Gyarapatti in Gadchiroli district today. Three jawans have suffered injuries in the encounter: Gadchiroli SP Ankit Goel

19:11 IST, November 13th 2021
Plea filed before Delhi HC to stop circulation of Salman Khurshid's book 'Sunrise over Ayodhya'

Petition filed before Delhi High Court to stop circulation of book 'Sunrise over Ayodhya' written by Salman Khurshid.

18:58 IST, November 13th 2021
BSP president Mayawati's mother dies at 92

BSP president Mayawati's mother Ramrati died from heart failure in Delhi on Saturday. Ramrati, 92, died at a hospital in the national capital where she was undergoing treatment, a BSP release issued said.

18:45 IST, November 13th 2021
Former DG Assam Rifles Lt Gen Shokin Chauhan says terrorists will be brought to justice

Speaking to Republic Media Network, former Director-General Assam Rifles Lt Gen Shokin Chauhan said that terrorists will be brought to justice soon.

 

18:45 IST, November 13th 2021
President Ram Nath Kovind condemns attack on Assam Rifles convoy in Manipur

The attack on the Assam Rifles convoy that led to the martyrdom of our soldiers and family members in Manipur deserves unreserved condemnation. This cowardly act reaffirms our resolve to root out terror in all its forms and manifestations. We stand united with the bereaved families: President Ram Nath Kovind tweeted.

18:34 IST, November 13th 2021
Working on proposal for lockdown in Delhi: CM Kejriwal on air pollution

There was a suggestion in SC over complete lockdown in Delhi if (pollution) situation turns worse...We're drafting a proposal..which will be discussed with agencies, Centre...If it happens, construction, vehicular movement will have to be stopped: Arvind Kejriwal on air pollution

18:25 IST, November 13th 2021
Construction activities banned in Delhi till November 17: CM Arvind Kejriwal

"Construction activities not to be allowed (between November 14-17). government offices to operate from home (WFH) at 100% capacity for a week. Private offices to be issued an advisory to go for the WFH option as much as possible," Kejriwal said.

18:04 IST, November 13th 2021
Delhi Schools to be shut for a week over air pollution: CM Arvind Kejriwal

For a week from Monday onwards, schools will be physically closed; to continue virtually so that children don't have to breathe polluted air: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

18:01 IST, November 13th 2021
Internet services to be suspended in Amravati in view of violence

Internet services to be suspended in Amravati district for next three days (from 10 pm on Saturday) in view of violence over incidents in Tripura, Amravati  CP Aarti Singh said.

17:53 IST, November 13th 2021
PM Modi to transfer 1st instalment of PMAY-G to over 1.47 lakh beneficiaries of Tripura on Sunday

PM Narendra Modi will transfer the first instalment of Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana - Gramin (PMAY-G) to more than 1.47 lakh beneficiaries of Tripura via video-conferencing tomorrow: PMO

17:53 IST, November 13th 2021
TMC appoints Mahua Moitra as Goa in-charge

Trinamool Congress appoints Mahua Moitra as the State in charge of Goa unit with immediate effect.

 

17:32 IST, November 13th 2021
Suhas LY, Para badminton player and Gautam Buddh Nagar DM, receives Arjuna Award

Para badminton player and Gautam Buddh Nagar DM, Suhas LY receives Arjuna Award from President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. 

 

17:24 IST, November 13th 2021
PM Modi condemns attack on Assam Rifles convoy in Manipur

Strongly condemn the attack on the Assam Rifles convoy in Manipur. I pay homage to those soldiers and family members who have been martyred today. Their sacrifice will never be forgotten. My thoughts are with the bereaved families in this hour of sadness: PM Modi

 

17:11 IST, November 13th 2021
Watch: Cricketer Shikhar Dhawan receives Arjuna Award from President Ram Nath Kovind

Cricketer Shikhar Dhawan receives Arjuna Award from President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.

 

17:08 IST, November 13th 2021
BSF issues statement on Punjab extension of BSF powers by Union government controversy

BSF made it clear that it has no policing power and it does not have the power to register FIRs. Any seizure or apprehension has to be handed over to state police, the Border Security Force (BSF) said.

17:04 IST, November 13th 2021
Maharashtra government starts process to suspend Param Bir Singh

Maharashtra government has initiated steps to suspend former Mumbai police commission Param Bir Singh. This development comes after several extortion cases were filed against him. Three non-bailable warrants have also been issued for the same.

16:53 IST, November 13th 2021
Tokyo Olympic Heroes receive Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award

Boxer Lovlina Borgohain, hockey player Sreejesh PR, para shooter Avani Lekhara and para-athlete Sumit Antil receive Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award in New Delhi.

 

16:42 IST, November 13th 2021
Watch: Wrestler Ravi Kumar receives Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award from President Ram Nath Kovind

Wrestler Ravi Kumar receives Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award from President Ram Nath Kovind in New Delhi.

 

16:37 IST, November 13th 2021
President Ram Nath Kovind presents Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna to 12 sportspersons

President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday presented Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna, the highest sporting honour of India, to 12 sportspersons, including Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra and silver medalist Ravi Kumar Dahiya.

