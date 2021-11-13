Breaking News Updates: Manipur-based PLA & MNPF Claim Responsibility For Ambush Attack

COAS General MM Naravane & All Ranks officers offer heartfelt condolences to bereaved families of Manipur ambush victims

"General MM Naravane #COAS & All Ranks offer deepest condolences to the bereaved families of following #Bravehearts of #AssamRifles who made the supreme sacrifice today in Manipur: - Col Viplav Tripathi Rfn NK Konyak Rfn Shyamal Das Rfn Suman Swargiary Rfn RP Meena," Indian Army said.

"#COAS & All Ranks also offer heartfelt condolences on the sad demise of spouse and son of Colonel Viplav Tripathi," ADGPI tweeted.