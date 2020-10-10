India Locomotives Gifted Over To Bangladesh Railways Get A Fresh Coat Of Paint

The Railway Ministry informed on Friday, October 9 that Indian locomotives gifted to Bangladesh have been painted in new colour as a gesture of friendly relations of both the nations. The Railway Ministry took to Twitter to share pictures of the locomotives in blue and brown.

Indian Locomotives which were handed over to Bangladesh have been painted in new colour by Bangladesh Railway.



These locomotives will serve the people of Bangladesh. pic.twitter.com/rOzGOWxUMX — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) October 9, 2020

Locomotives flagged off from Gede

Indian Railways handed over 10 diesel locomotives to Bangladesh Railways during a ceremony through video-link on July 27. The diesel locomotives were flagged off from Gede station of Eastern Railway for Bangladesh in the virtual presence of several dignitaries from both sides.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Minister of Railways Piyush Goyal, and Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi were present during the handover ceremony. Other top Indian officials who were present at the event included Foreign Secretary, Chairman of Railway Board, and Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh.

From the Bangladeshi side, Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen, Railway Minister Mohammed Nurul Islam Sujon, and High Commissioner to India graced the event. The handover is said to be Indian government’s renewed focus on its “neighbourhood first” policy aimed at strengthening the ties amid ongoing border conflict with China. Bangladesh thanked India for providing 10 broad gauge diesel locomotives, with its Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen saying it would help bring both sides even closer and further take the "rock solid" bilateral relations to new heights.

These locomotives are suitable for hauling freight as well as passenger trains and the ergonomic layout of the driver’s cab provides stress-free driving and improved visibility for safer running. Indian Railways has also modified the locomotives to suit the maximum height restrictions in Bangladesh. It would provide improved train operations within Bangladesh Railways and further strengthen the partnership between the countries.

Inputs: ANI; Image- RailMinIndia/Twitter