India News: CM Sidda, Shivakumar In Delhi; Likely To Discuss Karnataka Cabinet Expansion

India News LIVE | Historic Sengol Sceptre to adorn New Parliament: Amit Shah

Image: ANI

23:37 IST, May 24th 2023
Aligarh resident ends life in Mumbai hotel

A 34-year-old man from Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh allegedly committed suicide at a hotel in the Dharavi area in Mumbai on Wednesday, police said.

Suraj Singh Baghel, the deceased, was found to have hanged himself from the ceiling fan in his hotel room.

23:36 IST, May 24th 2023
Boycotting new Parliament building inauguration disrespects Constitution: Maha Assembly Speaker

Amid the boycott call by 19 parties of the upcoming inauguration ceremony of the new Parliament building, Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar on Wednesday said this boycott is disrespectful not only to the citizens but to the Constitution as well.

23:01 IST, May 24th 2023
PM Modi to receive grand welcome at Palam Airport by Delhi BJP as he returns after 3-nation trip

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will receive a grand welcome from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday at 4:30 am upon arrival at Palam Airport for his unprecedented visit to Japan, Australia and Papua New Guinea.

"Today at around 1.30 am, there was firing from the upper hill of Singda Kadangband by some suspected armed miscreants. One person received a bullet injury on his right little finger and right thigh. He has been evacuated to RIMS Hospital for treatment. BSF and one Section of MR rushed to the spot and conducted an operation and dominated the area," Kuldeep Singh, Manipur Security Advisor, said.

22:48 IST, May 24th 2023
Manipur: 3 incidents of fresh violence reported in Imphal West district

Three incidents of fresh violence were reported earlier today in Kadangband of Manipur's Imphal West district. Security was tightened in the area after the incident.

22:46 IST, May 24th 2023
AP Police entrap, arrest three foreign loan app scamsters in Chennai airport

Three foreign nationals were arrested in Chennai airport for luring people from Andhra Pradesh with app-based loans and later blackmailing them by extorting large sums of money, police said on Wednesday.
 

22:23 IST, May 24th 2023
DK Shivakumar leave Kharge's residence after meeting

Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar left Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge after a meeting at the latter's residence in Delhi. Karnataka CM Siddarmaiah also reached the national capital for the same.

 

 

21:36 IST, May 24th 2023
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah reaches Delhi for key meeting

Karnataka CM and Congress leader Siddaramaiah arrived in New Delhi to discuss Cabinet expansion with party leadership.

 

21:06 IST, May 24th 2023
Andhra CM says boycotting parliament inauguration 'not in spirit of democracy'

"I congratulate @narendramodi ji for dedicating the grand, majestic and spacious Parliament building to the nation. Parliament, being the temple of democracy, reflects our nation's soul and belongs to the people of our country and all the political parties," Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy tweeted. "Boycotting such an auspicious event is not in the true spirit of democracySetting aside all political differences, I request that all political parties attend this glorious event. In the true spirit of democracy, my party will attend this historic event."

 

20:50 IST, May 24th 2023
BJP govt announces campaign to highlight Modi govt's role in developing Delhi infrastructure

The BJP will conduct a month-long outreach programme in Delhi, highlighting the Narendra Modi government's contribution to the growth of infrastructure in transport, health and the social sector in the national capital, party leaders said on Wednesday. The outreach programme will be supervised by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and former Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani.

The Modi government has developed Delhi in every field, including education, health, transport, road infrastructure, pollution control and public welfare, among others, at the cost of lakhs of crores of rupees, the BJP's Delhi unit chief Virendra Sachdeva said at a joint press conference.

(With PTI inputs)

20:32 IST, May 24th 2023
WATCH: Great-grandson of 'Sengol' maker explains significance of sceptre
20:04 IST, May 24th 2023
ED brings two aides of AAP MP Sanjay Singh to office for questioning

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) brought two aides-- Ajit Tyagi and Vivek Tyagi-- of AAP MP Sanjay Singh to their office for further investigation, sources revealed per ANI. ED raided the residences of Ajit Tyagi, Vivek Tyagi and Sarvesh Mishra, on Wednesday in the money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the Delhi liquor policy.

19:26 IST, May 24th 2023
'Were inaugurations by Rajiv and Indira Gandhi anti-democratic?' Fadnavis asks

"The decision taken by the opposition shows that they do not have faith in democracy. It is not just the building of India's Lok Sabha, it is the building of strength of New India. Indira Gandhi inaugurated the Parliament Annexe building in 1975, Rajiv Gandhi did the Bhoomi Pujan of the Parliament Library. Was it anti-democratic?" Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis questioned the opposition for boycotting the inauguration of the new Parliament House

19:05 IST, May 24th 2023
Senior Congress leader Acharya Pramod questions party's boycott of parliament inauguration

"The Parliament is not for the "BJP" but for the whole country. It is okay to oppose Modi but "opposing" the "country" is not right," Senior Congress leader Acharya Pramod tweeted. 

 

18:56 IST, May 24th 2023
Market value of LIC investment in Adani stocks hits Rs 44,670 crore.
18:20 IST, May 24th 2023
Congress MLAs asked to refrain from making controversial comments: Sources

Republic TV sources revealed that the Congress leadership has asked its party members to refrain from making controversial comments. Congress leader MB Patil spoke to Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah about his altercation with his deputy DK Shivakumar's brother DK Suresh. The altercation resulted after Patil said that there will be no power-sharing between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar, which upset the Deputy CM's brother. 

18:08 IST, May 24th 2023
Assam CM shares number of inaugurations by opposition parties without Governor or President

"In the last 9 years - 5 non-BJP / Opposition state governments either laid foundation stones or inaugurated a new Legislative Assembly building," Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted after opposition parties boycotted the new parliament inauguration ceremony. "All were done by either the Chief Minister or the Party President. In not a single instance was the Governor or President invited," he wrote. 

 

17:33 IST, May 24th 2023
'Agency suppressing the voice of the opposition': AAP MP after ED raids at his residence

AAP MP Sarvesh Mishra alleged that the agency is suppressing the voice of the opposition amid raids of ED at his residence on Wednesday. While speaking to Republic TV, Mishra claimed that the ED has also seized his mobile phone. "They were asking about my nexus to the liquor gate," Mishra told Republic. 

17:24 IST, May 24th 2023
'Aurangzeb was not cruel, did not demolish temple in Varanasi': Gyanvapi Mosque Committee

The Gyanvapi Mosque Committee while opposing Hindu worshippers' plea for ASI survey of mosque premise argued in its plea that "neither Mughal emperor Aurangzeb was cruel, nor did he demolish any Adi Vishweshwar Temple in Varanasi."

The mosque committee has also denied the discovery of a 'Shiva Linga' by a court-appointed commissioner last year, inside the Gyanvapi Mosque premises. "The object found is a fountain," the plea read. 

16:50 IST, May 24th 2023
Gangster shot dead in Amritsar

A gangster named Jarnail Singh was shot dead in broad daylight in Amritsar, Punjab on Wednesday. CCTV footage accessed by Republic shows the attack was carried out by four shooters, believed to be from a rival gang, who had covered their faces. The police have launched an investigation and deployed heavy security in the area. 

 

16:39 IST, May 24th 2023
Akali Dal slams opposition's boycott of new parliament inauguration

The inauguration of the new Parliament building is a matter of pride for the country, so we have decided that the SAD party will attend the inauguration ceremony on 28th May. We do not agree with the issues raised by opposition parties," Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Daljit Singh Cheema said.

16:23 IST, May 24th 2023
PM Modi thanks Australian PM Albanese as he wraps up his three-nation tour

"I thank the people of Australia, the Australian Government and my dear friend @AlboMP for their hospitality. We will keep working towards a vibrant India-Australia friendship, which is also in the interest of global good," PM Narendra Modi tweeted. He will soon head back to India. 

 

15:41 IST, May 24th 2023
Mamata Banerjee to skip NITI Aayog meeting on May 27

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee will skip the NITI Aayog meeting which has been scheduled for May 27 in New Delhi.

 

15:39 IST, May 24th 2023
ED freezes 25 accounts of TMC's Anubrata Mondal

ED, on Wednesday, froze 25 accounts of TMC leader Anubrata Mondal along with properties worth Rs 13 crores. The TMC's Birbhum district president and a close aide of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was earlier arrested by the CBI in connection with the related corruption case.  The ED arrested him in the alleged multi-crore cattle smuggling scam case after questioning him inside the Asansol jail where he was lodged.

15:15 IST, May 24th 2023
Manish Sisodia withdraws interim bail application

The Delhi High Court allowed former Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia to withdraw his interim bail application, which was filed on grounds of his wife's health condition. Sisodia withdrew the applications seeking interim bail in the cases alleging corruption and money laundering.

"The fact that the condition of the wife of the petitioner is stable, he does not want to present an interim bail application," the HC said. 

14:09 IST, May 24th 2023
PM Modi should not inaugurate the New Parliament building but Om Birla should: AIMIM Chief

While briefing the media ahead of the inauguration of the New Parliament building, AIMIM chife said that New Parliament building should be inaugurated but Prime Minister Narendra Modi should not inaugurate the building but rather Speaker Om Birla should.
 

14:03 IST, May 24th 2023
Owaisi briefing on New Parliament building, says There is a need for a new parliament building'

Amid a huge ruckus by the opposition party over the inauguration of New Parliament building, AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi backed centre for its idea. He stated that there is a need for a new parliament building. 

 

 

 

12:26 IST, May 24th 2023
J&K: G20 delegates visit Srinagar's Nishat Garden, on the banks of Dal Lake

J&K: G20 delegates visit Srinagar's Nishat Garden, on the banks of Dal Lake. The 3-day third G20 Tourism Working Group meeting, being held in Srinagar, will conclude today.

 

12:24 IST, May 24th 2023
Cabinet expansion will be carried out by my CM, he has the authority: DKS on question of state cabinet expansion

"Cabinet expansion will be carried out by my Chief Minister. He has the authority, Congress party has given him authority. He is the right man to answer, please meet him," says Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar on a question of state cabinet expansion

12:22 IST, May 24th 2023
Pralhad Joshi hits out at opposition for boycotting the inauguration of new parliament building; Appeals to reconsider decision

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi says, "I would like to tell them that this is a historical event. This is not the time of politics...Boycotting and making issues out of a new issue is most unfortunate. I appeal to them to reconsider their decision and join this historical function..."

11:53 IST, May 24th 2023
Historic sceptre part of new parliament: Amit Shah

Addressing a press conference, Home Minister Amit Shah detailed the sceptre of new parliament building. Chola Dynasty relic part of new parliament. Chola dynasty relic part of new parliament building. 

