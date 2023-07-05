India News LIVE | Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Meets President Droupadi Murmu

The Ajit Pawar faction has sent a resolution to the Election Commission to appoint him as the President of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), sources revealed. Ajit Pawar claimed that he has the support of over 30 MLAs as opposed to NCP President Sharad Pawar who is left with only 15. However, Jayant Patil from the Sharad Pawar camp filed a caveat on July 3 seeking disqualification of the MLAs who took oath as ministers in the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government.

Despite this, the Ajit Pawar faction has filed a petition before the ECI under Para 15 of the Symbols Order to claim the party symbol.