India News LIVE | Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Meets President Droupadi Murmu

Credit: ANI
Director General of Police J&K Dilbag Singh on Wednesday visited Baltal base camp and took a review of the security arrangements and other facilities put in place at the Camp with regard to the Amarnath Yatra. He also inspected the deployments en route from Srinagar to Baltal. He was accompanied by Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Vijay Kumar Bidhuri and SSP Ganderbal Nikhil Borker and other officers from Ganderbal District.
West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose formed a Peace and Harmony committee headed by former Chief Justice Cal Subhro Kamal Mukherjee who will look into the matter of maintaining peace and harmony in the state.
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari met President Droupadi Murmu at Nagpur Raj Bhavan. Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis were also present.
Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai said that Governors cannot behave like a politician and react to everything that is happening in the state.
NCP President Sharad Pawar has called a national executive meeting of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in New Delhi on Thursday, July 6.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and held discussions on various issues related to the state.
Another incident of stone pelting on Vande Bharat has come to the fore, this time from Karnataka. According to Indian Railways, the Vande Bharat Express was attacked in Chikkamagaluru at 8.45 a.m causing damage to window panes. This marks the fourth incident in a week.
Supreme Court Collegium, on Wednesday, recommended the appointment of Justice Ujjal Bhuyan, Chief Justice of Telengana High Court and Justice S Venkatanarayana Bhatti, Chief Justice of Kerala High Court to the Supreme Court.
Republic has accessed the first picture of Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy's meeting with PM Narendra Modi at his residence at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg in New Delhi. Earlier he also met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. This comes amid speculation of a potential alliance between Reddy's YSR Congress Party and the BJP.
Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy met with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman after his meeting with PM Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. This meeting is being seen as the build-up to a potential alliance between Reddy's YSRCP and the BJP. Read more here.
A Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader is pressing the BJP for an alliance citing mutual benefits. According to sources, SAD's Surjit Singh Rakhra said that the alliance would be beneficial for both parties. The BJP too seems inclined toward the alliance. Both parties are currently in a marathon meeting in Chandigarh since 3 pm.
Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy concluded his meeting with PM Narendra Modi at the latter's residence at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg in New Delhi. Earlier he met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah as well. This comes amid speculation of a potential alliance between Reddy's YSR Congress Party and the BJP. Tap here to read more.
(CM Reddy's convoy leaving PM's residence in Delhi; Image: ANI)
As many as 15 students were injured after a school bus overturned in Pamidimarru village of Palandu district in Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday.
The Ajit Pawar faction has sent a resolution to the Election Commission to appoint him as the President of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), sources revealed. Ajit Pawar claimed that he has the support of over 30 MLAs as opposed to NCP President Sharad Pawar who is left with only 15. However, Jayant Patil from the Sharad Pawar camp filed a caveat on July 3 seeking disqualification of the MLAs who took oath as ministers in the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government.
Despite this, the Ajit Pawar faction has filed a petition before the ECI under Para 15 of the Symbols Order to claim the party symbol.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has launched searches at 10 locations in Mumbai regarding the scam that took place during the COVID-19 pandemic. The searches are in connection with a money laundering case related to alleged irregularities in the jumbo COVID centres set up by Mumbai civic body BMC.
NCP MLAs who are with party president Sharad Pawar signed affidavits to show their loyalty towards him after the party meeting on Wednesday in Mumbai. His nephew Ajit Pawar, who rebelled and joined the NDA, claims that he has the support of around 14 MLAs.
"I have fought on many symbols. I won't let anybody snatch the party symbol. The people and party workers who brought us to power are with us," NCP President Sharad Pawar said during his address at the party meeting. This was a message to his nephew Ajit Pawar who filed a petition before the Election Commission staking claim to NCP and its symbol.
Sharad Pawar also said, "We weren't taken into confidence by the MLAs who decided to split. Ajit Pawar faction has not followed any procedure."
"Today, the entire country is watching us...This meeting is historic for NCP. We have to keep marching ahead despite the hurdles in our way," NCP supremo Sharad Pawar said at the party meeting in Mumbai. Speaking about his nephew's rebellion, he said, "Ajit Pawar should have spoken to me if he had any problems. If he had something on his mind he could have approached me."
PM Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of Gorakhpur Railway Station redevelopment on July 7. The station will be redeveloped at a cost of around Rs. 498 crores and will provide world-class passenger amenities.
The Election Commission of India has received a petition from Ajit Pawar staking claim to Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the party symbol. The commission has also received a caveat from Jayant Patil that they have initiated the disqualification process against 9 MLAs.
Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy has left Union Home Minister Amit Shah's residence. He landed in New Delhi on July 5 and is also scheduled to meet PM Narendra Modi later today.
Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal, on Wednesday, called on an emergency meeting over NDA+, the BJP's attempt to strengthen the coalition. This NDA+ is being perceived as the BJP's idea to tackle the opposition parties in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister while addressing said, "Sharad Pawar should stop now and give his blessings. He has always told that there is no option rather than PM Modi in 2024."
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar while speaking about his Chief Ministerial ambition said, "I have made a record in being the Deputy Chief Minister and I want to become the head of the state."
While addressing NCP meet Sharad Pawar said, "We just expect that our MLAs, our gurdian ministers should gave their best for Maharashtra. I always felt that new generation should come forward in nation."
He added, "I have never ever done the descrimination in party workers."
NCP's Praful Patel states that like-minded alliances have been formed before, citing examples of Shiv Sena and BJP collaboration, as well as Mehbooba Mufti and Farooq Abdullah joining BJP in Jammu and Kashmir. He highlights the need for a strong united opposition and states their decision to join NDA is for the nation and party's benefit.
Prominent political leaders, including Anil Deshmukh, Supriya Sule, and Eknath Khadse, were in attendance at the YB Chavan Centre in Mumbai, where Sharad Pawar led a gathering comprising a total of 13 MLAs, 3 MLCs, and 5 MPs
Ajit Pawar, during his speech expressed his gratitude towards Sharad Pawar, stating that his current position is solely due to Sharad Pawar's guidance and support. He emphasized that the establishment of their party was aimed at contributing to the development of the nation. Ajit Pawar also highlighted the significance of their party's presence in Baramati, stating that it has always received strong support from the local community. He concluded by drawing parallels to decisions made by Sharad Pawar in 1978, emphasizing their commitment to serving the nation.
The Ajit Pawar faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) is collecting affidavits from party members at MET Bandra to demonstrate their loyalty to Ajit Pawar's leadership within the party.
Image Credit: ANI