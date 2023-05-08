India News LIVE: Second Blast Occurs Near Amritsar's Golden Temple, Bomb Squad At Spot

According to sources, three students of Khandwa are stuck at Manipur's Imphal University after which the family members are really worried, the family members say that the children contacted them 3 days back but now even their phones are not working.

"The children said that there are sounds of bombardment and gunfire around the hostel where they are staying. Arrangements for drinking water and food are also not being made in the hostel. The children are very scared," said the relatives of the students who are stranded in Manipur. Relatives have requested the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan, to airlift all 3 students and rescue them and bring them back to Madhya Pradesh.

The students of Khandwa who are stuck in Manipur include Shashibhan Tiwari, Harsh Rao, and Shivam Rai. Due to the violence, phone and internet service is closed due to which the relatives of the students are not able to contact.