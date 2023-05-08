Last Updated:

India News LIVE: Second Blast Occurs Near Amritsar's Golden Temple, Bomb Squad At Spot

Sixteen people, including women and children, were killed when a houseboat with more than 30 passengers on board overturned in the Tanur area of Kerala.

General News
 
Written By
Megha Rawat
India news

Image: PTI

09:32 IST, May 8th 2023
Tamil Nadu DGP C Sylendra Babu orders probe into the Delhi Tihar Jail incident where gangster Tillu Tajpuriya was murdered

Tamil Nadu Special Force said that DGP C Sylendra Babu has ordered a probe into the Delhi Tihar Jail incident where gangster Tillu Tajpuriya was murdered when a few Tamil Nadu TSP personnel stand as mute spectators.

ADGP HM Jayaram is visiting Tihar jail to investigate this today. 

08:58 IST, May 8th 2023
Second blast occurs near Amritsar's Golden Temple, bomb squad, police teams at spot

The second blast occurred at Heritage Street near Amritsar's Golden Temple in the wee hours of Monday, May 8. A police team and a bomb squad team are at the spot. Notably, a blast was reported in the parking area of the Golden Temple in Amritsar City of Punjab late Saturday night.

As per the police sources, no casualties were reported but several people are said to be injured after the explosion took place.

 

08:45 IST, May 8th 2023
Vasundhara Raje Denies Helping Gehlot During 2020 Congress Crisis

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister and BJP leader Vasundhara Raje countered Ashok Gehlot's claims a day after he praised her for saving the Congress regime in 2020. She alleged that Gehlot is lying out of fear of losing the 2023 Assembly elections and added that his false allegations showcase that he is rattled by the rebellion in the state Congress unit. Read Full Story Here

08:43 IST, May 8th 2023
In Chhattisgarh's Bheji, 2 Naxalites killed in encounter between DRG Jawans and Naxals
08:40 IST, May 8th 2023
Kerala Revenue Minister K Rajan reaches Kerala capsize accident spot
08:38 IST, May 8th 2023
'Situation could improve', says local resident after hours of curfew relaxation

After the Manipur government gave relaxation in curfew which was imposed in the wake of massive violence in the northeastern state of Manipur, locals said that cars were being burnt earlier and there was immense violence, however, the situation can improve now. 

Notably, curfew was relaxed for 3 hours on Sunday allowing locals to buy essential commodities. 

 

 

 

 

08:38 IST, May 8th 2023
3 students of Khandwa trapped in the Manipur violence

According to sources, three students of Khandwa are stuck at Manipur's Imphal University after which the family members are really worried, the family members say that the children contacted them 3 days back but now even their phones are not working. 

"The children said that there are sounds of bombardment and gunfire around the hostel where they are staying. Arrangements for drinking water and food are also not being made in the hostel. The children are very scared," said the relatives of the students who are stranded in Manipur. Relatives have requested the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan, to airlift all 3 students and rescue them and bring them back to Madhya Pradesh.

The students of Khandwa who are stuck in Manipur include Shashibhan Tiwari, Harsh Rao, and Shivam Rai. Due to the violence, phone and internet service is closed due to which the relatives of the students are not able to contact.

 

08:26 IST, May 8th 2023
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to visit the Kerala boat capsize accident spot

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will visit the accident site on Monday, the Chief Minister's Office said. According to state statement, Monday has been declared a day of official mourning and all government programmes stand postponed as a mark of respect to the victims.

08:26 IST, May 8th 2023
Kerala Boat Capsize Incident: Police register case against the boat owner

In a recent update on the Kerala boat capsize incident, police has registered a case against the boat owner P Nasar who is said to be absconding. According to sources, the passengers didn't wear the life jacket. Sources also said that the boat didn't have the required license to operate. The fishing boat was transformed into a tourist boat and used just a month ago. 

The Southern Naval Command squad is set to arrive from Kochi in Chetak helicopter. The locals burnt the wooden bridge to the boat jetty made for tourist in protest last night. 

 

08:26 IST, May 8th 2023
Rain Lashes Parts Of Delhi-NCR

Rains lashed several parts of Delhi on Monday morning with thick clouds hovering over the Delhi-NCR region. A dust storm and light rain swept several parts of Delhi on Sunday, bringing the mercury two notches below the season's average to 37.4 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department said. Read Full Story Here

07:16 IST, May 8th 2023
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan condoles loss of lives in Malappuram boat capsize incident

On Sunday, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan condoled the loss of lives in the Malappuram boat capsize incident and ordered the effective coordination of rescue operations.

 

07:13 IST, May 8th 2023
PM Modi expresses grief over the loss of lives, announces ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the loss of lives in the incident and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to the next of kin of the deceased.

 

07:07 IST, May 8th 2023
Houseboat Capsizes In Kerala's Malappuram

Atleast 21 people have been declared dead after a tourist boat capsized in Kerala's Malappuram district. A team of NDRF is on the spot and searches are still underway to rescue other victims.

 

