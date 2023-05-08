BJP Moves To EC Against Sonia Gandhi's 'Karnataka Sovereignty' Remark, Seeks Strict Action

After several senior BJP leaders condemned Sonia Gandhi's "Karnataka sovereignty" remark, the BJP has now moved to the Election Commission over the same. Drumming up support for the grand old party in Karnataka, Sonia Gandhi on Saturday said, "Congress will not allow anyone to pose any threat to Karnataka's reputation, sovereignty, or integrity."

BJP, however, was quick enough to point out the use of the word "sovereignty" as a clear-cut attempt to separate Karnataka from India. The argument presented by BJP states that Karnataka is an Indian state, and since our country gained its sovereignty after the independence from the Britishers, there is no point in talking about the independent sovereignty of a particular state

Now, Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje filed a complaint against Congress' former president seeking stringent action against her.

Union Min Shobha Karandlaje files complaint against Sonia Gandhi's 'Karnataka sovereignty' remark

While speaking to Republic TV, Shobha Karandlaje said, "We have complained to the EC against Sonia Gandhi. She had commented about the sovereignty of Karnataka and the nation. Tukde Tukde Gang used language against the nation in Delhi and Kashmir."

"Rahul Gandhi also tried to separate Karnataka during his so-called Bharat Jodo Yatra, and now his mother Sonia Gandhi is also trying to do the same. Sonia Gandhi used the same language, which was used by the tukde-tukde gang. She has insulted our land and nation. What is Sonia Gandhi's intention?" she added. "We brought abrogation of Article 370 and made sure that Kashmir is an integral part. There was peace in Kashmir after the abrogation of 370. She has spoken in a way about Karnataka about dividing the state," she asserted.

"We request the EC to take stringent action against Sonia Gandhi," said the union minister.

PM launches sharp attacks against Congress over Sonia Gandhi's 'Karnataka sovereignty' remark

On the last day before signing off high-volatage election campaigns in Karnataka, PM Modi launched the sharpest attacks on Congress, saying the grand old party wants to separate the southern state from India, and this is why they are talking only about the sovereignty of Karnataka and not of the entire country.

"I want to tell the entire country with a lot of pain that in this election, the Shahi Pariwar came to Karnataka and said that they want to protect the sovereignty of Karnataka. Do you know what the meaning of it is? When a country becomes independent, it is called a sovereign country. The meaning of what Congress is saying is that it believes that Karnataka is separate from India," he said. "I had never thought that the disease of the tukde-tukde gang would reach the Congress’ top level," he added.

Image: ANI