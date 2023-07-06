India News LIVE: PM Modi To Lay Foundation Stone For 3 NH Projects In Chhattisgarh

Quick links:
PM Modi to lay foundation stone for 3 NH projects in Chhattisgarh | Image: ANI
#WATCH | Kerala: Rain lashes parts of Thiruvananthapuram— ANI (@ANI) July 7, 2023
As per IMD, Thiruvananthapuram is expected to experience a cloudy sky with a few spells of rain or thundershowers today. pic.twitter.com/itB6cjZmIF
Four persons were arrested yesterday for duping people on the pretext of renewing suspended insurance policies. The accused have been identified as Rahul Sharma, Amir Ansari, Kalim Ansari and Nikhil Pal and were allegedly involved in cheating people of more than Rs 1 lakh. A case has been registered against them under section 420, said Delhi Police.
#WATCH | Rise in water level in rivers and canals after heavy rainfall in Kerala's Kozhikode— ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2023
#WATCH | Karnataka Home minister Dr. G Parameshwara speaks on the issue of an alleged suicide attempt by a bus driver in Mandya district and the demand for the resignation of the concerned minister made by JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy in this matter pic.twitter.com/1bQEJpJlAS— ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2023
P Vasudevan has been appointed by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) as the Executive Director (ED), and he will oversee three departments, including currency management.
The appointment is effective as of July 3, according to a statement from RBI.
Having been born and bred in Assam's public life, I can vouch that prior to 2014, nobody imagined that one day Assam will emerge as India's tourist hotspot.— Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) July 6, 2023
This is striking evidence of Hon'ble Prime Minister's efforts over 9 years to establish peace & progress in the State. pic.twitter.com/YLOQLvIeGB
Glad to receive Mr. @sugawitter, Chairman JIA and former PM of Japan, along with the ‘Ganesha group’ of Japanese Parliamentarians and @keidanren CEOs. Had engaging discussion on deepening our Special Strategic and Global Partnership in different areas, including parliamentary… pic.twitter.com/J2NsvngzV1— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 6, 2023
Ajit Pawar appointed Narendra Rane as Mumbai's Working President of the Nationalist Congress Party. Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar congratulated Narendra Rane by handing over the appointment letter.
#WATCH | Rahul Gandhi in his meeting with Sharad Pawar said that his full support is with NCP. He also said that Congress is 100% with us and the opposition parties are also standing with NCP: Sonia Duhan, NCP leader pic.twitter.com/frZmoQ1OMw— ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2023
Hindu petitioners in the Gyanvapi case urge the Supreme Court to hear at the earliest a petition challenging Allahabad High Court’s order directing the Archaeological Survey of India to conduct 'scientific survey' including carbon dating, of a "Shivling” said to have been found at the Gyanvapi mosque complex in Varanasi during a videographic survey last year.
Amid NCP infighting in Maharashtra, Rahul Gandhi reaches Sharad Pawar's residence in New Delhi. Sharad Pawar had earlier asserted in a press conefernce that he is the President of the NCP.
ISRO Chairman S Somnath during an address said, "The space is not a formal agenda of G-20 but we want it to become a part of G-20 and all of us are working towards it. We wanted to showcase our industrial capability of India in the field of space."
He also spoke about the mission with NASA and said, "No agreement signed yet with NASA, it has happened at the highest level. We had a discussion about the Manned mission."
Portion of a under construction building collpased near Nanki Public School, G Block, Central Market. Five fire tenders are currently at the spot.
President Droupadi Murmu and Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais offered prayers at Mumbai's Shree Siddhivinayak temple on Thursday.
According to a statement made by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), Chandrayaan 3 will launch on June 14 at 2:35 PM.
#WATCH | I am the president of NCP, says Sharad Pawar, in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/v8uVuKkOxs— ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2023
All BJP MLAs accross Maharashtra have been summoned to Mumbai in view of current political developments in the state. BJP MLAs meeting to be held at Garware Club, Mumbai tomorrow evening at 7 PM. Important officials of BJP are also likely to attend the meeting.
We condemn this. We have taken up the issue with Canadian govt. We've seen media reports about comments by PM Trudeau. The issue is not about freedom of expression but its misuse for advocating violence, propagating separatism and legitimising terrorism: MEA Spokesperson on Khalistani posters targeting Indian diplomats
🚀LVM3-M4/Chandrayaan-3🛰️— ISRO (@isro) July 6, 2023
Mission: The LVM3 M4 vehicle is moved to the launch pad.
The final stage of preparation for the launch commences. pic.twitter.com/fb5eg5nzrn
A grand NDA meet is scheduled to be held in Delhi's Ashoka Hotel on July 18. Chirag Paswan, Sukhbir Badal and TDP are likely to attend the meeting of National Democratic Alliance (NDA).
Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in March filed a criminal defamation suit against Gehlot for defaming him with remarks on the Sanjeevani scam.
The complainant, who maintained that the personal attack by Gehlot has deeply hurt his reputation and that of family, demanded that the court take legal action against the latter and also sought appropriate compensation.
#WATCH | Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma attends the Arms Laying Ceremony of five former Adivasi groups and the oath-taking ceremony of the Adivasi Development Council at Sankardev Kalakshetra, in Guwahati's Panjabari pic.twitter.com/veAo09jfR4— ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2023
29 leaders from Rajasthan Congress including the CM & PCC chief participated in this meeting today. All the leaders unanimously decided that Congress can win the Rajasthan elections provided there is unity among Rajasthan Congress. Today, all leaders decided to fight the… pic.twitter.com/aLTXhzDjsV— ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2023
#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Vande Bharat Express is a magnificent train that will run from Gorakhpur to Lucknow and will also cross Ayodhya. It is a magnificent train as it has all the services...PM Modi's contribution is commendable: Chief Priest Ram Janmabhoomi Ayodhya, Acharya… pic.twitter.com/xxVOE89J4L— ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2023
Villupuram Puratchi Thalaivi Peravai Secretary S Murali alias Raghuraman sacked from AIADMK citing party unlawful activities. AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi Palaniswami announced in a Statement.
It is noted that S Murali organised a mass wedding event on Wednesday, July 5, at Thindivanam of Villupuram district in which BJP state president Annamalai participated as a Chief Guest.
When asked about the PM face from Opposition and his earlier advice to Rahul Gandhi to get married, RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav said, "Whoever becomes the PM should not be without a wife. Staying at PM residence without a wife is wrong. This should be done away with."
#WATCH | When asked about the PM face from Opposition & his earlier advice to Rahul Gandhi to get married, RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav says, "Whoever becomes the PM should not be without a wife. Staying at PM residence without a wife is wrong. This should be done away with..,"… pic.twitter.com/uh0dnzyoJk— ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2023
"We have an alliance with BSP, so how is this question even arising? This is our routine meeting. I have come after a month so we are having a routine meeting...We held the meeting to discuss VAT increase and water issues," said President of Shiromani Akali Dal, Sukhbir Singh Badal on speculations of alliance with BJP.