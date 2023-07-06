Last Updated:

India News LIVE: PM Modi To Lay Foundation Stone For 3 NH Projects In Chhattisgarh

Responding on the speculations of alliance with the BJP, SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal said, "We have an alliance with BSP, so how is this question even arising?"

General News
 
| Written By
Mahima Joshi
india latest news

PM Modi to lay foundation stone for 3 NH projects in Chhattisgarh | Image: ANI

pointer
07:50 IST, July 7th 2023
Rain lashes parts of Thiruvananthapuram
pointer
06:58 IST, July 7th 2023
Delhi Police arrest four for duping people

Four persons were arrested yesterday for duping people on the pretext of renewing suspended insurance policies. The accused have been identified as Rahul Sharma, Amir Ansari, Kalim Ansari and Nikhil Pal and were allegedly involved in cheating people of more than Rs 1 lakh. A case has been registered against them under section 420, said Delhi Police. 

pointer
22:19 IST, July 6th 2023
Rise in water level in rivers and canals after heavy rainfall in Kerala's Kozhikode
pointer
21:53 IST, July 6th 2023
Karnataka HM Dr. G Parameshwara speaks on the issue of an alleged suicide attempt by a bus driver in Mandya district
pointer
21:25 IST, July 6th 2023
Reserve Bank of India appoints P. Vasudevan as the Executive Director.

P Vasudevan has been appointed by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) as the Executive Director (ED), and he will oversee three departments, including currency management.

The appointment is effective as of July 3, according to a statement from RBI.

(Image Credit: ANI)

pointer
20:25 IST, July 6th 2023
Assam tourist arrivals cross 1 crore for the first time in history, tweets CM Himanta Biswa Sarma
pointer
19:50 IST, July 6th 2023
PM Modi holds meeting with Chairman JIA and former PM of Japan, along with the ‘Ganesha group’ of Japanese Parliamentarians
pointer
19:44 IST, July 6th 2023
Maharashtra Speaker Rahul Narvekar convened a meeting ahead of the assembly monsoon session tomorrow

 

pointer
19:24 IST, July 6th 2023
Ajit Pawar appointed Narendra Rane as Mumbai's Working President of the NCP

Ajit Pawar appointed Narendra Rane as Mumbai's Working President of the Nationalist Congress Party. Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar congratulated Narendra Rane by handing over the appointment letter.

(Image Credit: ANI)

pointer
18:48 IST, July 6th 2023
Congress is 100% with us and the opposition parties are also standing with NCP: Sonia Duhan, NCP leader
pointer
18:21 IST, July 6th 2023
Gyanvapi case: Hindu petitioners urge Supreme Court to hear their petition at the earliest

Hindu petitioners in the Gyanvapi case urge the Supreme Court to hear at the earliest a petition challenging Allahabad High Court’s order directing the Archaeological Survey of India to conduct 'scientific survey' including carbon dating, of a "Shivling” said to have been found at the Gyanvapi mosque complex in Varanasi during a videographic survey last year.

pointer
18:18 IST, July 6th 2023
Rahul Gandhi reaches Sharad Pawar's residence in Delhi

Amid NCP infighting in Maharashtra, Rahul Gandhi reaches Sharad Pawar's residence in New Delhi. Sharad Pawar had earlier asserted in a press conefernce that he is the President of the NCP.

 

pointer
18:07 IST, July 6th 2023
ISRO Chairman S Somnath says, 'want space to be a part of G-20', speaks on NASA mission

ISRO Chairman S Somnath during an address said, "The space is not a formal agenda of G-20 but we want it to become a part of G-20 and all of us are working towards it. We wanted to showcase our industrial capability of India in the field of space."

He also spoke about the mission with NASA and said, "No agreement signed yet with NASA, it has happened at the highest level. We had a discussion about the Manned mission."

 

pointer
18:07 IST, July 6th 2023
Portion of under construction building collpases near Nanki Public School, Delhi

Portion of a under construction building collpased near Nanki Public School, G Block, Central Market. Five fire tenders are currently at the spot. 

pointer
17:54 IST, July 6th 2023
Droupadi Murmu and Ramesh Bais offers prayers at Shree Siddhivinayak temple

 

President Droupadi Murmu and Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais offered prayers at Mumbai's Shree Siddhivinayak temple on Thursday.

 

pointer
17:43 IST, July 6th 2023
ISRO announces Chandrayaan 3 to be launched on June 14

According to a statement made by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), Chandrayaan 3 will launch on June 14 at 2:35 PM.

pointer
17:39 IST, July 6th 2023
I am the president of NCP, says Sharad Pawar after Delhi meet
pointer
17:16 IST, July 6th 2023
Congress appoints Kanhaiya Kumar as the incharge of National Students Union of India (NSUI)

 

pointer
16:46 IST, July 6th 2023
All BJP MLAs accross Maharashtra have been summoned to Mumbai on July 07

All BJP MLAs accross Maharashtra have been summoned to Mumbai in view of current political developments in the state. BJP MLAs meeting to be held at Garware Club, Mumbai tomorrow evening at 7 PM. Important officials of BJP are also likely to attend the meeting.

pointer
16:46 IST, July 6th 2023
MEA releases statement on Khalistani posters targeting Indian diplomats

We condemn this. We have taken up the issue with Canadian govt. We've seen media reports about comments by PM Trudeau. The issue is not about freedom of expression but its misuse for advocating violence, propagating separatism and legitimising terrorism: MEA Spokesperson on Khalistani posters targeting Indian diplomats

pointer
16:40 IST, July 6th 2023
The final stage of preparation for the launch commences as Chandrayaan 3 launch vehicle reaches launch pad
pointer
16:24 IST, July 6th 2023
Big NDA meet in Delhi on July 18, Chirag Paswan, TDP, Sukhbir Badal to attend

A grand NDA meet is scheduled to be held in Delhi's Ashoka Hotel on July 18. Chirag Paswan, Sukhbir Badal and TDP are likely to attend the meeting of National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

pointer
16:11 IST, July 6th 2023
Ajit Pawar says Sharad Pawar's National Executive Meeting in Delhi is illegal

 

 

pointer
15:46 IST, July 6th 2023
Criminal defamation case: Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court summons Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot 

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in March filed a criminal defamation suit against Gehlot for defaming him with remarks on the Sanjeevani scam.

The complainant, who maintained that the personal attack by Gehlot has deeply hurt his reputation and that of family, demanded that the court take legal action against the latter and also sought appropriate compensation.

pointer
15:40 IST, July 6th 2023
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma attends the Arms Laying Ceremony of five former Adivasi groups
pointer
15:37 IST, July 6th 2023
The list of candidates will be announced in the first week of September: Congress Gen Secy. KC Venugopal on party's- preparations for Rajasthan Assembly
pointer
15:08 IST, July 6th 2023
PM Modi's contribution is commendable: Chief Priest Ram Janmabhoomi, Ayodhya
pointer
14:15 IST, July 6th 2023
Villupuram Puratchi Thalaivi Peravai Secretary S Murali sacked from AIADMK

Villupuram Puratchi Thalaivi Peravai Secretary S Murali alias Raghuraman sacked from AIADMK citing party unlawful activities. AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi Palaniswami announced in a Statement. 

It is noted that S Murali organised a mass wedding event on Wednesday, July 5, at Thindivanam of  Villupuram district in which BJP state president Annamalai participated as a Chief Guest. 

pointer
14:11 IST, July 6th 2023
Lalu Prasad Yadav's new advice on PM face, says 'Whoever becomes the PM should not be without a wife'

When asked about the PM face from Opposition and his earlier advice to Rahul Gandhi to get married, RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav said, "Whoever becomes the PM should not be without a wife. Staying at PM residence without a wife is wrong. This should be done away with."

pointer
13:33 IST, July 6th 2023
Akali Dal clears air on alliance with BJP for 2024 Lok Sabha Polls

"We have an alliance with BSP, so how is this question even arising? This is our routine meeting. I have come after a month so we are having a routine meeting...We held the meeting to discuss VAT increase and water issues," said President of Shiromani Akali Dal, Sukhbir Singh Badal on speculations of alliance with BJP. 

COMMENT