India News LIVE: PM Modi To Lay Foundation Stone For 3 NH Projects In Chhattisgarh

ISRO Chairman S Somnath during an address said, "The space is not a formal agenda of G-20 but we want it to become a part of G-20 and all of us are working towards it. We wanted to showcase our industrial capability of India in the field of space."

He also spoke about the mission with NASA and said, "No agreement signed yet with NASA, it has happened at the highest level. We had a discussion about the Manned mission."