India News LIVE: Rahul Gandhi Arrives In US On 10-day Visit

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives in San Francisco, USA. He is on a 10 days visit to the United States.
#WATCH | Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives in San Francisco, USA. He is on a 10 days visit to the United States.— ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2023
Due to a sudden change in the weather in Delhi, ten flights were diverted out of which nine flights were diverted to Jaipur while one flight was diverted to Lucknow between 6.25pm to 8pm, as per ANI.
Protesting wrestlers return from Haridwar after Farmer leader Naresh Tikait intervened and sought five days time from them. He took medals from the wrestlers and sought five-day time.
Farmer Leader Naresh Tikait arrives in Haridwar where wrestlers have gathered to immerse their medals in river Ganga as a mark of protest against WFI chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over sexual harassment allegations. He took medals from the wrestlers and sought five-day time, as per ANI.
Wrestlers protesting against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over sexual harassment allegations reach Haridwar to throw their medals in the river Ganga.
The Mizoram government has sought Rs 5 crore assistance from the Centre to provide immediate relief to people who have taken shelter in the state from violence-hit Manipur, a senior official said on tuesday.
People from Manipur, affected by ethnic conflict, continued to flock to Mizoram, and the number rose to 8,282 till monday, state home department commissioner and secretary H Lalengmawia said.
"A letter seeking monetary assistance of Rs 5 crore as immediate relief for the internally displaced people was sent to the ministry of home affairs last week. We are hopeful that the centre will provide the assistance as the displaced people are none other than indian citizens," the state home secretary told PTI.
Notably, union home minister Amit Shah is on a four-day visit to strife-torn Manipur.
The majority of the displaced people are lodged at temporary shelters in several villages, while many are residing at their relatives' residences, Lalengmawia said.
According to the Mizoram home department, 2,925 people from manipur have fled to kolasib district, followed by 2,738 to Aizawl and 2,257 to Saitual.
The remaining 363 people took shelter in Champhai, Khawzawl, Hnahthial, Serchhip, Mamit and Lunglei districts, it said.
PLFI supremo Dinesh Gope was presented in the NIA court on Tuesday after eight days of questioning. NIA special court sent him to judicial custody. NIA arrested the absconding self-styled Supremo of the People's Liberation Front of India (PLFI) Dinesh Gope on May 21.
Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar appointed as "Smile Ambassador" of Maharashtra for the State's Swachh Mukh Abhiyan. An MoU is being signed to appoint him as "Smile Ambassador" by Maharashtra government in the presence of Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis and others.
YS Sharmila, president of YSR Telangana Party met Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar in Bengaluru.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday arrived in Manipur's Churachandpur to meet civil society groups and tribal leaders of the area. Notably, Chief minister N Biren Singh is not part of Shah's meeting with tribal leaders.
It has been learnt that the civil society groups and tribal bodies will put forward their demand for separation from Manipur.
India's defence exports have reached an all-time high, surging from Rs 686 crore in FY 2013-14 to nearly Rs 16,000 crore in FY 2022-23.
Responding to the gruesome murder that took place in delhi's Shahbad Dairy area, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, "It is a very painful incident. Delhi government will give compensation amount of Rs 10 lakhs to the girl's family and we assure them that our government will ensure that the accused gets the strictest punishment. We are worried about the overall law and order situation in Delhi. Minister Atishi will visit the family."
Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal met CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury for CPI(M)'s support against Centre's ordinance. The meeting came a day after Congress clarified that the party will not support AAP in Rajya Sabha against Centre's Delhi ordinance.
Amid the ongoing infighting in Rajasthan Congress, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday in a big statement said that he is ready to work together with Sachin Pilot. Gehlot's statement came as Rajasthan is heading to Assembly polls this year.
Protesting wrestlers have threatened to throw away their medals in the river Ganga.
May 30, 2023
A Redbird Aviation training aircraft made an emergency landing near Sambra airport in Belagavi on Tuesday. The reason is unknown and an investigation is underway. Nobody has been injured in the incident.
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, along with a delegation of party leaders, called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi and submitted a memorandum regarding the situation in Manipur.
"We have put forth 12 demands, including setting up of a high-level inquiry commission headed by a serving or retired judge of the Supreme Court," Congress leader Jairam Ramesh informed.
As per the Reserve Bank's annual report released on Tuesday, India's growth momentum is likely to be sustained in 2023-24 in an atmosphere of easing inflationary pressures, sound macroeconomic policies, softer commodity prices, a robust financial sector, a healthy corporate sector, continued fiscal policy thrust on quality of government expenditure, and new growth opportunities stemming from global realignment of supply chains.
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed his condolences on the death of Bihar natives in the bus accident in Jhajjar Kotli, Jammu and announced an ex-gratia grant of Rs 2 lakh each to the next of kin.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah met the delegations of the different Civil Society Organisations in Imphal, Manipur.
A day after getting arrested for murdering a 16-year-old girl in Delhi's Shahbad Diary area, accused Sahil has been sent to police remand for two days.
"The accused was produced before a court and he was sent to police custody for 2 days. We will interrogate him and recover evidence. We've recovered some evidence and will recover more. A probe is being done," Delhi Deputy Commissioner of Police Suman Nalwa said.
Former Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia to move to Supreme Court after Delhi HC rejected his bail plea in the CBI case alleging corruption in the implementation of the previous liquor policy in the national capital.
At least 10 people were killed and 55 injured after a bus skidded off a bridge and fell into a gorge in Jammu district.
"All the injured are being medically treated, they are being extended all help," said J&K Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta after meeting the people injured in the bus accident in Jammu.
Talking about the ongoing situation in Manipur, CDS General Anil Chauhan said, "The situation in Manipur is nothing to do with counter-insurgency and is primarily a clash between two ethnicities. It's a law and order situation, and we are helping the state government. We've done an excellent job and saved a large number of lives. The challenges in Manipur have not disappeared and it will take some time but hopefully, they should settle down."
King of Cambodia Norodom Sihamoni laid a wreath at the Rajghat in Delhi and paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi.
Notably, King Norodom Sihamoni is on his maiden three-day official visit to India from May 29 to 31.
Giving details regarding the accident, Jammu SSP Chandan Kohli said, "The bus was going from Amritsar to Katra, towards Mata Vaishno Devi and rolled down the Jhajjar Kotli bridge. Around 8 people died and around 30 were injured. The injured people have been shifted to a hospital. All other teams - paramilitary teams and SDRF - are helping the Police. Locals are helping too so that people can be evacuated and rescued."
A massive fire broke out in Assam's cloth store in Sivasagar market area earlier this morning. Police and firefighters rushed to the spot to carry out an operation to douse the fire and bring the situation under control.
No casualties or injuries reported. As per the Police, the situation is now under control now.
Congress Chandrapur MP Balu Dhanorkar passes away at Delhi's Medanta Hospital, informed Maharashtra Congress spokesperson Atul Londhe. He was 48 years old.