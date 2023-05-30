India News LIVE: Rahul Gandhi Arrives In US On 10-day Visit

The Mizoram government has sought Rs 5 crore assistance from the Centre to provide immediate relief to people who have taken shelter in the state from violence-hit Manipur, a senior official said on tuesday.

People from Manipur, affected by ethnic conflict, continued to flock to Mizoram, and the number rose to 8,282 till monday, state home department commissioner and secretary H Lalengmawia said.

"A letter seeking monetary assistance of Rs 5 crore as immediate relief for the internally displaced people was sent to the ministry of home affairs last week. We are hopeful that the centre will provide the assistance as the displaced people are none other than indian citizens," the state home secretary told PTI.

Notably, union home minister Amit Shah is on a four-day visit to strife-torn Manipur.

The majority of the displaced people are lodged at temporary shelters in several villages, while many are residing at their relatives' residences, Lalengmawia said.

According to the Mizoram home department, 2,925 people from manipur have fled to kolasib district, followed by 2,738 to Aizawl and 2,257 to Saitual.

The remaining 363 people took shelter in Champhai, Khawzawl, Hnahthial, Serchhip, Mamit and Lunglei districts, it said.