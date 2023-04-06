India News: Telangana BJP Chief Bandi Sanjay Gets Bail In Alleged Paper Leak Case

Quick links:
Image: ANI
Two cross-border narco smugglers namely Sajjad Badana and Zaheer Tanch have been arrested by Srinagar Police. 11.08 Kg Heroin, worth Rs 70 crore in the international market and Rs 11,82,500 cash seized. FIR has been registered. Drugs has come from Pakistan, said ADGP Kashmir.
Bail has been granted to Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay by a magistrate in a Hindi SSC paper leak case. Sanjay Kumar was arrested by police in the early hours of Wednesday after he was named the prime accused by the Warangal police in a case of malpractice after a question paper of the Standard 10 (SSC) board exam surfaced on groups of an instant messaging app.
Delhi reports 606 new COVID-19 cases, 340 recoveries and one death (the primary cause of death is not COVID) in the last 24 hours
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin lashed out at Governor R N Ravi for his remarks on clearing Assembly bills sent to him for assent and said it was unbecoming of the person occupying the gubernatorial post to withhold the bills.
After the arrest of BJP Telangana president Bandi Sanjay, the Police served notice to BJP MLA Etela Rajender under section 91/ 160 of CrPC in connection with the SSC paper leak case
Police have asked Eatala Rajender to appear before the IO on 7th April at 11 am.
A massive fire broke out at Santoshpur railway station in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district on Thursday evening forcing the railway authorities to temporarily suspend train services on Eastern Railway's Budge Budge-Sealdah section, a senior official said.
A high-profile sex racket was busted in the Andheri area. Three women including two senior citizens arrested for allegedly running the sex racket. Police also rescued a model. A case has been registered at Amboli Police Station against the arrested women, Mumbai Police said.
"Congress has announced most of the seats, but the BJP could not declare a single seat. I want to ask JP Nadda, why are you scared? Do JP Nadda, PM Modi, Amit Shah and CM Bommai think that announcement of seats will lead to issues in the party?" asked Congress MP Randeep Surjewala.
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat will deliver the inaugural speech at Rashtriya Sewa Bharti's three-day 'Sewa Sangam' conclave beginning in Jaipur on Friday.
"Current Congressmen should learn from their past leaders. Additionally, the party's focus should be more on national interest rather than raising questions on others," newly-inducted BJP leader Anil Antony said.
West Bengal assembly Leader of Opposition and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Thursday took part in a 'Shobha Yatra' on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti.
Navjot Singh Sidhu on Thursday met former Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. "Met my Mentor Rahul ji and Friend, Philosopher, Guide Priyanka ji in New Delhi Today. You can Jail me, Intimidate me, Block all my financial accounts but My commitment for Punjab and My Leaders will neither flinch nor back an inch !!" he tweeted.
Met my Mentor Rahul ji and Friend, Philosopher, Guide Priyanka ji in New Delhi Today.— Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) April 6, 2023
You can Jail me , Intimidate me, Block all my financial accounts but My commitment for Punjab and My Leaders will neither flinch nor back an inch !! pic.twitter.com/9EiRwE5AnP
Security forces have arrested a terrorist associate of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in the Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Thursday.
On his son Anil Antony joining BJP, veteran Congress leader AK Antony said, "Anil’s decision to join BJP has hurt me. It is a very wrong decision. India’s base is unity and religious harmony. After 2014, Modi govt came to power, they’re systematically diluting diversity and secularism. BJP believes only in uniformity, they’re destroying the constitutional values of the country."
In his first reaction after son Anil Antony joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), senior Congress leader AK Antony said that he is pained by his son's decision.
"It was a wrong decision," AK Antony said while accusing BJP of diving the nation.
Kerala train attack suspect Shahrukh Saifi has been admitted to Government Medical College Hospital in Kozhikode. After blood test results showed complications, he has been admitted to the hospital.
Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and J&K People's Democratic Party supremo Mehbooba Mufti's daughter has been denied a passport.
After joining Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), veteran Congress leader AK Antony's son Anil Antony meets party president JP Nadda.
#WATCH | Delhi: After joining BJP, Anil Antony meets party chief JP Nadda along with Union Minister V Muraleedharan pic.twitter.com/KggihCeL2N— ANI (@ANI) April 6, 2023
After China allegedly "froze" the visas of two Indian journalists, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, "We have Chinese journalists who have valid Indian visas for journalist activities in India. As far as Indian journalists in China are concerned, we expect the same perceptive."
A massive fire broke out in a chemical factory at Siliguri Bholanath para. Six fire tenders were present at the spot.
Congress leader and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah hopes to contest from a second seat- Kolar Assembly constituency.
"The decision on the selection of candidates for the Kolar Assembly constituency will be taken by the top leadership of Congress party," said ANI sources.
Bharatiya Janata Party MP Locket Chatterjee was stopped in Hoogly on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti.
संकटमोचक श्री हनुमान जन्मोत्सव में हर वर्ष की भांति इस बार औपचारिक आमंत्रण के बाद गई तब पुलिस उच्च न्यायालय के उसे आदेश का हवाला दे रही है जिसमें लिखा है कोई भी Outsiders कार्यक्रम में नहीं जा सकता। क्या ममता बनर्जी की सरकार में क्षेत्रीय सांसद Outsiders है। pic.twitter.com/T0eIBK9QOp— Locket Chatterjee (@me_locket) April 6, 2023
The procession taken out on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti on Thursday in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri area has ended.
Hanuman Jayanti, which celebrates the birth of Lord Hanuman, is being observed on Thursday.
On the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal visited and offered prayers at the Hanuman temple located in Delhi Secretariat.
श्री हनुमान जन्मोत्सव के अवसर पर दिल्ली सचिवालय स्थित हनुमान मंदिर एवं नई दिल्ली में आयोजित कार्यक्रम में पहुँचकर प्रभु का आशीर्वाद प्राप्त किया। वीर हनुमान जी की कृपा से आप सभी ख़ूब तरक़्क़ी करें, सबका मंगल हो। pic.twitter.com/LK2cA2Ayxq— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 6, 2023
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has filed a petition in the Karnataka High Court regarding the alleged 'delay' in getting national status for the party.
In the petition, AAP said that "Aam Aadmi Party fulfils all the conditions of becoming a national party, but despite this, there is a delay in getting the status".
After joining Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress leader AK Antony's son Anil Anthony said, "Some people in Congress work for Parivaar; I will work for the nation. PM Modi has a strong vision, I want to contribute to national integration."
Anil Antony, Congress leader and son of former Defence minister AK Anthony, joins BJP, in presence of Union ministers Piyush Goyal and V Muraleedharan
According to BJP leader Kapil Mishra's official Twitter handle, the leader has been stopped from attending Hanuman Jayanti Sobha Yatra in Jahangirpur in Delhi.
Alert : जहांगीर पुरी जाते हुए दिल्ली पुलिस ने कपिल मिश्रा को रोका— Kapil Mishra (@KapilMishra_IND) April 6, 2023
जहांगीर पुरी में शोभा यात्रा में शामिल होने जा रहे थे कपिल मिश्रा
DCP सीलमपुर की टीम ने जहांगीर पुरी के रास्ते में बुराडी में रोका
कपिल मिश्रा को DCP ऑफिस सिविल लाइंस ले जाया जा रहा है
According to official sources, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will interact via videoconferencing with Health Ministers of all states on the Covid-19 situation in the wake of an increase in coronavirus cases in the country,
Hitting out at Rahul Gandhi, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, "If any croony capitalism is happening, it is happening in Congress-led governments, and Rahul Gandhi will not speak a word about it."
#WATCH | "If any croony capitalism is happening, it is happening in Congress-led governments, and Rahul Gandhi will not speak a word about it...," says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman as she hits out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. pic.twitter.com/n0kbnSmoyT— ANI (@ANI) April 6, 2023