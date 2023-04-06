Last Updated:

India News: Telangana BJP Chief Bandi Sanjay Gets Bail In Alleged Paper Leak Case

Bail has been granted to Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay by a magistrate in a Hindi SSC paper leak case. Sanjay Kumar was arrested by police in the early hours of Wednesday after he was named the prime accused by the Warangal police in a case of malpractice after a question paper of the Standard 10 (SSC) board exam surfaced on groups of an instant messaging app.

General News
 
| Written By
Digital Desk
India news

Image: ANI

pointer
22:58 IST, April 6th 2023
Two cross-border narco smugglers arrested by Srinagar Police

Two cross-border narco smugglers namely Sajjad Badana and Zaheer Tanch have been arrested by Srinagar Police. 11.08 Kg Heroin, worth Rs 70 crore in the international market and Rs 11,82,500 cash seized. FIR has been registered. Drugs has come from Pakistan, said ADGP Kashmir.

pointer
22:29 IST, April 6th 2023
Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay gets bail

Bail has been granted to Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay by a magistrate in a Hindi SSC paper leak case. Sanjay Kumar was arrested by police in the early hours of Wednesday after he was named the prime accused by the Warangal police in a case of malpractice after a question paper of the Standard 10 (SSC) board exam surfaced on groups of an instant messaging app. 

pointer
21:39 IST, April 6th 2023
Delhi reports 606 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

Delhi reports 606 new COVID-19 cases, 340 recoveries and one death (the primary cause of death is not COVID) in the last 24 hours

pointer
21:17 IST, April 6th 2023
TN CM MK Stalin flays Guv for remarks on Assembly bills

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin lashed out at Governor R N Ravi for his remarks on clearing Assembly bills sent to him for assent and said it was unbecoming of the person occupying the gubernatorial post to withhold the bills.
 

pointer
20:44 IST, April 6th 2023
Telangana Police serves notice to BJP MLA Etela Rajender in SSC paper leak case

After the arrest of BJP Telangana president Bandi Sanjay, the Police served notice to BJP MLA Etela Rajender under section 91/ 160 of CrPC in connection with the SSC paper leak case

Police have asked Eatala Rajender to appear before the IO on 7th April at 11 am.

pointer
20:16 IST, April 6th 2023
Massive fire breaks out in Santoshpur railway station

A massive fire broke out at Santoshpur railway station in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district on Thursday evening forcing the railway authorities to temporarily suspend train services on Eastern Railway's Budge Budge-Sealdah section, a senior official said.

pointer
19:36 IST, April 6th 2023
High-profile sex racket busted in Mumbai's Andheri area

A high-profile sex racket was busted in the Andheri area. Three women including two senior citizens arrested for allegedly running the sex racket. Police also rescued a model. A case has been registered at Amboli Police Station against the arrested women, Mumbai Police said.

pointer
19:19 IST, April 6th 2023
Karnataka elections: 'Why are you scared?' Congress asks BJP

"Congress has announced most of the seats, but the BJP could not declare a single seat. I want to ask JP Nadda, why are you scared? Do JP Nadda, PM Modi, Amit Shah and CM Bommai think that announcement of seats will lead to issues in the party?" asked Congress MP Randeep Surjewala.

pointer
19:01 IST, April 6th 2023
Bhagwat to inaugurate Rashtriya Sewa Bharti's 3-day conclave in Jaipur

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat will deliver the inaugural speech at Rashtriya Sewa Bharti's three-day 'Sewa Sangam' conclave beginning in Jaipur on Friday. 

pointer
18:42 IST, April 6th 2023
Current Congressmen should learn from their past leaders: Anil Antony

"Current Congressmen should learn from their past leaders. Additionally, the party's focus should be more on national interest rather than raising questions on others," newly-inducted BJP leader Anil Antony said.

pointer
18:27 IST, April 6th 2023
Suvendu Adhikari leads Hanuman Jayanti 'Shobha Yatra' in Howrah

West Bengal assembly Leader of Opposition and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Thursday took part in a 'Shobha Yatra' on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti.

pointer
18:24 IST, April 6th 2023
Navjot Singh Sidhu meets Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi

Navjot Singh  Sidhu on Thursday met former Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. "Met my Mentor Rahul ji and Friend, Philosopher, Guide Priyanka ji in New Delhi Today. You can Jail me, Intimidate me, Block all my financial accounts but My commitment for Punjab and My Leaders will neither flinch nor back an inch !!" he tweeted.

pointer
18:18 IST, April 6th 2023
LeT terrorist associate arrested in J&K's Bandipora

Security forces have arrested a terrorist associate of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in the Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Thursday.
 

pointer
17:45 IST, April 6th 2023
Anil’s decision to join BJP has hurt me, says AK Antony

On his son Anil Antony joining BJP, veteran Congress leader AK Antony said, "Anil’s decision to join BJP has hurt me. It is a very wrong decision. India’s base is unity and religious harmony. After 2014, Modi govt came to power, they’re systematically diluting diversity and secularism. BJP believes only in uniformity, they’re destroying the constitutional values of the country."

pointer
17:37 IST, April 6th 2023
AK Antony's first reaction after son Anil Antony joins BJP

In his first reaction after son Anil Antony joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), senior Congress leader AK Antony said that he is pained by his son's decision.

"It was a wrong decision," AK Antony said while accusing BJP of diving the nation.

pointer
17:24 IST, April 6th 2023
Kerala train attack suspect Shahrukh Saifi admitted to Govt Medical College Hospital in Kozhikode

Kerala train attack suspect Shahrukh Saifi has been admitted to Government Medical College Hospital in Kozhikode. After blood test results showed complications, he has been admitted to the hospital.

pointer
16:53 IST, April 6th 2023
Mehbooba Mufti's daughter denied passport

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and J&K People's Democratic Party supremo Mehbooba Mufti's daughter has been denied a passport.

pointer
16:43 IST, April 6th 2023
Anil Antony meets BJP chief JP Nadda

After joining Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), veteran Congress leader AK Antony's son Anil Antony meets party president JP Nadda.

pointer
16:38 IST, April 6th 2023
MEA responds after China 'freezes' Visas of Indian journalists

After China allegedly "froze" the visas of two Indian journalists, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, "We have Chinese journalists who have valid Indian visas for journalist activities in India. As far as Indian journalists in China are concerned, we expect the same perceptive."
 

pointer
16:32 IST, April 6th 2023
West Bengal: Massive fire breaks out in chemical factory at Siliguri Bholanath para

A massive fire broke out in a chemical factory at Siliguri Bholanath para. Six fire tenders were present at the spot.

pointer
16:28 IST, April 6th 2023
Congress leader Siddaramaiah hopeful to contest from Kolar as second seat; top leadership to take final decision

Congress leader and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah hopes to contest from a second seat- Kolar Assembly constituency.

"The decision on the selection of candidates for the Kolar Assembly constituency will be taken by the top leadership of Congress party," said ANI sources.

pointer
16:21 IST, April 6th 2023
BJP MP Locket Chatterjee stopped in Hooghly

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Locket Chatterjee was stopped in Hoogly on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti. 

pointer
16:21 IST, April 6th 2023
Shobha yatra ends in Jahangirpuri

The procession taken out on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti on Thursday in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri area has ended.

Hanuman Jayanti, which celebrates the birth of Lord Hanuman, is being observed on Thursday.

pointer
16:04 IST, April 6th 2023
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal offers prayers at Hanuman temple located in Delhi Secretariat

On the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal visited and offered prayers at the Hanuman temple located in Delhi Secretariat.

pointer
15:46 IST, April 6th 2023
AAP files petition in Karnataka HC regarding alleged 'delay' in getting national status for the party

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has filed a petition in the Karnataka High Court regarding the alleged 'delay' in getting national status for the party.

In the petition, AAP said that "Aam Aadmi Party fulfils all the conditions of becoming a national party, but despite this, there is a delay in getting the status".

pointer
15:34 IST, April 6th 2023
Anil Antony joins BJP; says 'will work for the nation'

After joining Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress leader AK Antony's son Anil Anthony said, "Some people in Congress work for Parivaar; I will work for the nation. PM Modi has a strong vision, I want to contribute to national integration."

pointer
14:50 IST, April 6th 2023
Congress leader AK Antony's son Anil Anthony joins BJP

Anil Antony, Congress leader and son of former Defence minister AK Anthony, joins BJP, in presence of Union ministers Piyush Goyal and V Muraleedharan

pointer
14:37 IST, April 6th 2023
Delhi police stop BJP's Kapil Mishra from attending Hanuman Jayanti Sobha Yatra in Jahangirpur

According to BJP leader Kapil Mishra's official Twitter handle, the leader has been stopped from attending Hanuman Jayanti Sobha Yatra in Jahangirpur in Delhi. 

pointer
14:29 IST, April 6th 2023
Union Health Minister to interact with Health Mins of all states on the Covid19 situation on Friday

According to official sources, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will interact via videoconferencing with Health Ministers of all states on the Covid-19 situation in the wake of an increase in coronavirus cases in the country,

pointer
14:26 IST, April 6th 2023
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharama hits out at Rahul Gandhi

Hitting out at Rahul Gandhi, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, "If any croony capitalism is happening, it is happening in Congress-led governments, and Rahul Gandhi will not speak a word about it."

 

COMMENT