Rahul Gandhi Likely To Address Press Conference On March 25 At 1 Pm Post Disqualification

The Union Cabinet on Friday increased the dearness allowance and dearness relief by 4 per cent to 42 per cent to benefit 47.58 lakh central government employees and 69.76 lakh pensioners
Rahul Gandhi has been disqualified as a member of the Lok Sabha after being convicted by a Surat court over his 'Modi surname' remark. His disqualification notification comes when the Congress is already on the backfoot electorally nationally and has seen several of its senior leaders leaving the party.
Rahul Gandhi can avoid conviction if he wins the case in a higher court
Rahul Gandhi is no longer an MP due to his conviction and sentencing in a 2019 defamation case. However, legal experts say that despite the fact that the former Congress president has lost his Lok Sabha membership, the action can be staved off if he manages to get the conviction overturned. READ THE FULL STORY HERE
As the crucial meeting called by the Congress party came to an end after almost two hours, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said that the party leaders on Friday discussed the party’s political action that will be taken in connection with the former Congress chief’s disqualification from Lok Sabha.
The Congress party is likely to pass a resolution supporting Rahul Gandhi. According to the sources, through this resolution, Congress wants to show that everyone is strongly standing with him and that he will continue to be the leader of the party.
Congress and BJP workers entered into a clash with each other in Jaipur after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi got disqualified from Lok Sabha. The clash erupted after Congress party workers came to the streets to stage protests in favour of their leader.
#LIVE | Congress and BJP workers enter into a clash with each other in Jaipur, Rajasthan as #RahulDisqualified.#RahulGandhi #Rahul #Congress #Parliament #Congress— Republic (@republic) March 24, 2023
Tune in to-https://t.co/ge3J2OW61a pic.twitter.com/kIU1Xpb42D
Congress workers in Bhopal have staged a protest over Rahul Gandhi's disqualification from Lok Sabha.
भोपाल में युवा कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ताओं ने रोकी रेल,— Indian Youth Congress (@IYC) March 24, 2023
- @IYCMadhya के कार्यकर्ताओं ने देश की आवाज श्री राहुल गांधी जी की संसद सदस्यता को समाप्त करने के दुर्भावना पूर्ण फैसले के विरोध में रेल रोक कर विरोध प्रदर्शन किया।
इंकलाब जिंदाबाद#BlackDayForIndianDemocracy pic.twitter.com/sLZaFjaOH2
Congress scion Rahul Gandhi has reacted on his disqualification from the Lok Sabha following his conviction and two-year jail term by the Court of Chief Judicial Magistrate, Surat in a criminal defamation case over his “Modi surname” remark. Notably, the Congress leader was granted bail and was allowed to appeal the decision but since he was handed a jail term of two years, he stands disqualified. READ FULL STORY HERE.
Union Minister Anurag Thakur while addressing the press conference on Friday said, the court's decision of sentencing two-year imprisonment to Rahul Gandhi is a "fair judgement which has been taken against the abuse politics."
#RahulDisqualified | Union Minister Anurag Thakur takes on Rahul Gandhi, says 'this is a fair judgement which has been taken against the abuse politics.'#PMModi #RahulGandhi #Congress #SoniaGandhi #MallikarjunKharge #BJP https://t.co/ge3J2OW61a pic.twitter.com/uGSaKyD5uk— Republic (@republic) March 24, 2023
BJP on Friday held a press conferrence over Rahul Gandhi's disqualification as Lok Sabha member. BJP said Rahul Gandhi has "abused the PM. No one has the right to abuse. There was no involvement of govt in this."
#RahulDisqualified | Rahul Gandhi has abused the PM. No one has the right to abuse. There was no involvement of govt in this: BJP news briefing on Rahul disqualificationhttps://t.co/ge3J2OVybC pic.twitter.com/xyg4xaKNdB— Republic (@republic) March 24, 2023
BJP Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Anurag Thakur are addressing a press conference at party headquarters in New Delhi over Rahul Gandhi's disqualification as Lok Sabha member.
Shri @dpradhanbjp & Shri @ianuragthakur jointly address a press conference at party headquarters in New Delhi. https://t.co/shqJLjuakK— BJP (@BJP4India) March 24, 2023
Speaking to Republic over Rahul's disqualification, BJP leader Subramanian Swamy said, "It is karma coming for Congress. They had removed me from the parliament during emergency. Many other leaders have been disqualified by Congress. Rahul never had a political career. Especially after losing Amethi. Half of the time he is abroad. In the other half, he is absent. I have been critical of Modi. I did not lose my membership. It is the law taking its own course."
The Ministry of Defence on Friday signed a contract with Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), for the procurement of two Integrated Electronic Warfare Systems ‘Project Himshakti’ at an overall cost of approximately Rs 3,000 crore. The project is under the Buy Indian – IDMM (Indigenously Designed Developed and Manufactured) category comprising contemporary and niche technologies.
Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi said, "We are confident that we will get a stay of the conviction which will remove the very basis of this disqualification. We have full faith in the law. We believe we will emerge victorious in the near future."
Reacting to Rahul Gandhi's disqualification, Uddhav Thackeray said, "Rahul Gandhi's candidacy has been cancelled. Calling a thief, a thief has become a crime in our country. Thieves & looters are still free & Rahul Gandhi was punished. This is a direct murder of democracy. All govt systems are under pressure. This is the beginning of the end of the dictatorship. Only the fight has to be given direction."
Addressing the media over Rahul Gandhi's disqualification, Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi said, "Issue is political... We all know that Rahul Gandhi has been speaking out fearlessly both inside and outside the Parliament. Clearly, he is paying a price for it. The government is rattled. This government is finding new techniques to throttle his voice."
"We all know that Rahul Gandhi has been speaking out fearlessly both inside and outside the Parliament. Clearly, he is paying a price for it. The government is rattled. This government is finding new techniques to throttle his voice," he added.
Congress holds press conference over Rahul Gandhi's disqualification.
Speaking to Republic over Rahul Gandhi's disqualification, BJP Rajya Sabha MP & Sr Advocate Mahesh Jethmalani said, "Congress has got it wrong. This case has been going on since 2019. There's no political dimension to it, unless you're accusing the judiciary of being political. It should be dealt with legally, by appeal."
#RahulDisqualified | Congress has got it wrong. This case has been going on since 2019. There's no political dimension to it, unless you're accusing judiciary of being political. It should be dealt with legally, by appeal: @jethmalaniM, BJP Rajya Sabha MP & Sr Advocate, SC pic.twitter.com/Ggnc7MfDSu— Republic (@republic) March 24, 2023
UPA chief Sonia Gandhi arrived at the residence of his son Rahul Gandhi after he was disqualified from the membership of the Lok Sabha.
#RahulDisqualified | Sonia Gandhi arrives at Rahul Gandhi's residence after his disqualification as a Member of Lok Sabha.#RahulGandhi #Congress #Wayanad #SoniaGandhi https://t.co/ge3J2OW61a pic.twitter.com/azjtlnYCin— Republic (@republic) March 24, 2023
Responding to Rahul's disqualification, CM Mamata Banerjee said, "In PM Modi’s New India, Opposition leaders have become the prime target of BJP! While BJP leaders with criminal antecedents are inducted into the cabinet, Opposition leaders are disqualified for their speeches. Today, we have witnessed a new low for our constitutional democracy."
In PM Modi’s New India, Opposition leaders have become the prime target of BJP!— Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) March 24, 2023
While BJP leaders with criminal antecedents are inducted into the cabinet, Opposition leaders are disqualified for their speeches.
Today, we have witnessed a new low for our constitutional democracy
Taking to his Twitter, BJP national spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill said, "Rahul Gandhi himself tore the Ordinance resulting in setting the bar of disqualification post-conviction from 5 years to 2yrs. Today, when his supported law has been implemented disqualifying him, Congress is crying “democracy is in danger”. Heights of Hypocrisy& Double Standards!"
Rahul Gandhi himself tore the Ordinance resulting in setting bar of disqualification post conviction from 5 years to 2yrs.— Jaiveer Shergill (@JaiveerShergill) March 24, 2023
Today,when his supported law has been implemented disqualifying him, Congress is crying “democracy is in danger”🤔
Heights of Hypocrisy& Double Standards!
Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge said, "They (BJP) tried all ways to disqualify him. They don't want to keep those who are speaking the truth but we will continue to speak the truth. We'll continue to demand JPC, If needed we'll go to jail to save democracy."
"We've called a meeting of our senior party leaders at the party office at 5 pm today. In the meeting, we will formulate our strategy as to how to proceed forward," he added.
Congress general secretary and MP Jairam Ramesh said that they will fight the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi "both legally and politically". "We will fight this battle both legally and politically. We will not be intimidated or silenced. Instead of a JPC into the PM-linked Adani MahaMegaScam, @RahulGandhi stands disqualified. Indian Democracy Om Shanti," Jairam Ramesh tweeted.
We will fight this battle both legally and politically. We will not be intimidated or silenced. Instead of a JPC into the PM-linked Adani MahaMegaScam, @RahulGandhi stands disqualified. Indian Democracy Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/d8GmZjUqd5— Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) March 24, 2023
Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju took a dig at Congress over Rahul Gandhi's disqualification from Lok Sabha. "Now Congress Party will blame BJP for his derogatory remarks against an OBC Community, and they will even criticise Judiciary. We haven't advised Shri Rahul Gandhi to make extremely disgraceful & irresponsible comments," Rijiju tweeted.
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot attacked the Centre over the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi from Lok Sabha. "Termination of Lok Sabha membership of Mr Rahul Gandhi is another example of dictatorship. BJP should not forget that they had adopted the same method against Mrs Indira Gandhi also and had to face the consequences. Shri Rahul Gandhi is the voice of the country which will be stronger now against this dictatorship."
श्री राहुल गांधी की लोकसभा सदस्यता खत्म करना तानाशाही का एक और उदाहरण है। बीजेपी ये ना भूले कि यही तरीका उन्होंने श्रीमती इन्दिरा गांधी के खिलाफ भी अपनाया था और मुंह की खानी पड़ी। श्री राहुल गांधी देश की आवाज हैं जो इस तानाशाही के खिलाफ अब और मजबूत होगी।— Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) March 24, 2023
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been disqualified from the membership of Lok Sabha. "Consequent upon his conviction by the Court of Chief Judicial Magistrate, Surat in C.C./18712/2019, Shri Rahul Gandhi, Member of Lok Sabha representing the Wayanad Parliamentary Constituency of Kerala stands disqualified from the membership of Lok Sabha from the date of his conviction i.e. 23 March 2023 in terms of the provisions of Article 102(1)(e) of the Constitution of India read with Section 8 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951," Lok Sabha Secretariat said in a statement.
Addressing a public gathering in Varanasi, PM Modi said, "Today in Kashi both the ancient and the new forms are being seen simultaneously. People who meet me in India and abroad tell me how they are mesmerised by the reconstruction of Vishwanath Dham... Be it road, bridge, rail, or airport, all the new means of connectivity have made it very easy to reach Kashi, but now we have to move one step further. Now that this ropeway is being built here, both the convenience and the attraction of Kashi will increase."
"Development works of Kashi are discussed across the nation. Banarasi saree, wooden toys and many more things are getting famous among the tourists visiting the city. Today Banaras is getting the gift of several development projects, from clean water, education, and rejuvenation of the Ganga to sports facilities, Banaras will get all-around development. Connectivity modes are making life easier here," the Prime Minister said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday dedicated and launched several development projects of over Rs 1,780 Crore in Varanasi. Addressing the event, he said, "Many people used to think that Banaras (Varanasi) can never develop but today Banaras is completely changed."
A mega controversy has erupted in poll-bound Karnataka after former Chief Minister and Congress leader Siddharamaiah allegedly slapped a party worker in a broad daylight. According to sources, supporters of Congress MLA Ramappa were chanting slogans against Siddaramaiah.
A miffed Siddaramaiah asked the MLA supporters to be silent but they did not listen, sources said. After losing his cool, the former CM slapped a supporter of MLA Ramappa which has been caught on camera.
#BREAKING | Mega controversy in poll bound Karnataka. Former Chief Minister of Karnataka Siddaramaiah seen slapping a party worker in the tape.#KarnatakaElection2023#Karnataka #Siddaramaiah #PartyWorkershttps://t.co/ge3J2OW61a pic.twitter.com/7np9dPxgfy— Republic (@republic) March 24, 2023
Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi today participated in the ‘Sashakt Sangini Fest' organised by the Air Force Families Welfare Association at Tejas Camp, New Delhi. According to IAF, the fest is held to showcase a diverse product range of budding entrepreneur IAF ladies from across the country. Over 70 stalls showcasing products made by women entrepreneurs at the venue.
Opposition leaders including Congress' Mallikarjun Kharge, KC Venugopal and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury; AAP's Sanjay Singh and Raghav Chadha, began their protest march in Delhi, against the Centre. They were seen carrying a 'Democracy in danger' banner.