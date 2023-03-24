Last Updated:

Rahul Gandhi Likely To Address Press Conference On March 25 At 1 Pm Post Disqualification

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits Varanasi, his Lok Sabha constituency, on Friday to dedicate and lay the foundation stone of various projects worth more than Rs 1,780 crores. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman moves The Finance Bill, 2023 in Lok Sabha today. Rahul Gandhi is disqualified from Lok Sabha membership and he is likely to address media on March 25 at 1 pm.

21:27 IST, March 24th 2023
Govt increases DA for central govt employees, pensioners by 4%

The Union Cabinet on Friday increased the dearness allowance and dearness relief by 4 per cent to 42 per cent to benefit 47.58 lakh central government employees and 69.76 lakh pensioners

21:14 IST, March 24th 2023
Rahul Gandhi disqualified from Lok Sabha: What can happen next?

Rahul Gandhi has been disqualified as a member of the Lok Sabha after being convicted by a Surat court over his 'Modi surname' remark. His disqualification notification comes when the Congress is already on the backfoot electorally nationally and has seen several of its senior leaders leaving the party.

What can happen next?

Rahul Gandhi can avoid conviction if he wins the case in a higher court

Rahul Gandhi is no longer an MP due to his conviction and sentencing in a 2019 defamation case. However, legal experts say that despite the fact that the former Congress president has lost his Lok Sabha membership, the action can be staved off if he manages to get the conviction overturned. READ THE FULL STORY HERE

20:18 IST, March 24th 2023
Congress to take strong political action over Rahul Gandhi's LS disqualification: Jairam Ramesh

As the crucial meeting called by the Congress party came to an end after almost two hours, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said that the party leaders on Friday discussed the party’s political action that will be taken in connection with the former Congress chief’s disqualification from Lok Sabha.

19:14 IST, March 24th 2023
Congress party to pass resolution in support of Rahul Gandhi

The Congress party is likely to pass a resolution supporting Rahul Gandhi. According to the sources, through this resolution, Congress wants to show that everyone is strongly standing with him and that he will continue to be the leader of the party.

18:51 IST, March 24th 2023
Congress and BJP workers enter into a clash in Jaipur

Congress and BJP workers entered into a clash with each other in Jaipur after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi got disqualified from Lok Sabha. The clash erupted after Congress party workers came to the streets to stage protests in favour of their leader.

17:59 IST, March 24th 2023
WATCH: Congress workers stage protest in Bhopal

Congress workers in Bhopal have staged a protest over Rahul Gandhi's disqualification from Lok Sabha.

 

17:43 IST, March 24th 2023
Rahul Gandhi breaks silence on his Lok Sabha disqualification

Congress scion Rahul Gandhi has reacted on his disqualification from the Lok Sabha following his conviction and two-year jail term by the Court of Chief Judicial Magistrate, Surat in a criminal defamation case over his “Modi surname” remark. Notably, the Congress leader was granted bail and was allowed to appeal the decision but since he was handed a jail term of two years, he stands disqualified. READ FULL STORY HERE.

17:25 IST, March 24th 2023
Court's decision on Rahul Gandhi's insulting remark is 'fair': Union Min Anurag Thakur

 

Union Minister Anurag Thakur while addressing the press conference on Friday said, the court's decision of sentencing two-year imprisonment to Rahul Gandhi is a "fair judgement which has been taken against the abuse politics."

 

17:18 IST, March 24th 2023
BJP slams Rahul Gandhi over his 'Modi surname' remark, says 'he abused the PM'

BJP on Friday held a press conferrence over Rahul Gandhi's disqualification as Lok Sabha member. BJP said Rahul Gandhi has "abused the PM. No one has the right to abuse. There was no involvement of govt in this."

17:11 IST, March 24th 2023
BJP addresses media over Rahul's disqualification as Lok Sabha member

BJP Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Anurag Thakur are addressing a press conference at party headquarters in New Delhi over Rahul Gandhi's disqualification as Lok Sabha member. 

16:20 IST, March 24th 2023
'It is karma coming for Congress': BJP's Subramanian Swamy on Rahul's disqaulification

Speaking to Republic over Rahul's disqualification, BJP leader Subramanian Swamy said, "It is karma coming for Congress. They had removed me from the parliament during emergency. Many other leaders have been disqualified by Congress. Rahul never had a political career. Especially after losing Amethi. Half of the time he is abroad. In the other half, he is absent. I have been critical of Modi. I did not lose my membership. It is the law taking its own course."

16:14 IST, March 24th 2023
MoD signs contract with BEL for procurement of 2 Integrated Electronic Warfare Systems

The Ministry of Defence on Friday signed a contract with Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), for the procurement of two Integrated Electronic Warfare Systems ‘Project Himshakti’ at an overall cost of approximately Rs 3,000 crore. The project is under the Buy Indian – IDMM (Indigenously Designed Developed and Manufactured) category comprising contemporary and niche technologies.

16:11 IST, March 24th 2023
'We will emerge victorious in the near future': Congress

Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi said, "We are confident that we will get a stay of the conviction which will remove the very basis of this disqualification. We have full faith in the law. We believe we will emerge victorious in the near future."

16:06 IST, March 24th 2023
'Calling a thief, a thief has become a crime in our country': Uddhav on Rahul's disqualification

Reacting to Rahul Gandhi's disqualification, Uddhav Thackeray said, "Rahul Gandhi's candidacy has been cancelled. Calling a thief, a thief has become a crime in our country. Thieves & looters are still free & Rahul Gandhi was punished. This is a direct murder of democracy. All govt systems are under pressure. This is the beginning of the end of the dictatorship. Only the fight has to be given direction."

15:59 IST, March 24th 2023
'Issue is political': Congress on Rahul's disqualification

Addressing the media over Rahul Gandhi's disqualification, Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi said, "Issue is political... We all know that Rahul Gandhi has been speaking out fearlessly both inside and outside the Parliament. Clearly, he is paying a price for it. The government is rattled. This government is finding new techniques to throttle his voice."

"We all know that Rahul Gandhi has been speaking out fearlessly both inside and outside the Parliament. Clearly, he is paying a price for it. The government is rattled. This government is finding new techniques to throttle his voice," he added.

15:51 IST, March 24th 2023
Congress holds press conference over Rahul's disqualification

Congress holds press conference over Rahul Gandhi's disqualification.

15:38 IST, March 24th 2023
'Congress has got it wrong': BJP Rajya Sabha MP & Sr Advocate Mahesh Jethmalani

Speaking to Republic over Rahul Gandhi's disqualification, BJP Rajya Sabha MP & Sr Advocate Mahesh Jethmalani said, "Congress has got it wrong. This case has been going on since 2019. There's no political dimension to it, unless you're accusing the judiciary of being political. It should be dealt with legally, by appeal."

15:19 IST, March 24th 2023
Sonia Gandhi arrives at Rahul's residence in Delhi

UPA chief Sonia Gandhi arrived at the residence of his son Rahul Gandhi after he was disqualified from the membership of the Lok Sabha.

15:12 IST, March 24th 2023
CM Mamata backs Rahul Gandhi, slams BJP over Congress leader disqualification

Responding to Rahul's disqualification, CM Mamata Banerjee said, "In PM Modi’s New India, Opposition leaders have become the prime target of BJP! While BJP leaders with criminal antecedents are inducted into the cabinet, Opposition leaders are disqualified for their speeches. Today, we have witnessed a new low for our constitutional democracy."

 

15:04 IST, March 24th 2023
'Heights of hypocrisy & double standards': BJP's Jaiveer Shergill slams Congress over Rahul's disqualification

Taking to his Twitter, BJP national spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill said, "Rahul Gandhi himself tore the Ordinance resulting in setting the bar of disqualification post-conviction from 5 years to 2yrs. Today, when his supported law has been implemented disqualifying him, Congress is crying “democracy is in danger”. Heights of Hypocrisy& Double Standards!"

 

14:51 IST, March 24th 2023
Congress calls for key meeting with party leader at 5 pm over Rahul's disqualification

Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge said, "They (BJP) tried all ways to disqualify him. They don't want to keep those who are speaking the truth but we will continue to speak the truth. We'll continue to demand JPC, If needed we'll go to jail to save democracy."

"We've called a meeting of our senior party leaders at the party office at 5 pm today. In the meeting, we will formulate our strategy as to how to proceed forward," he added.

14:43 IST, March 24th 2023
'We will fight this battle both legally and politically': Congress on disqualification of Rahul Gandhi

Congress general secretary and MP Jairam Ramesh said that they will fight the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi "both legally and politically". "We will fight this battle both legally and politically. We will not be intimidated or silenced. Instead of a JPC into the PM-linked Adani MahaMegaScam, @RahulGandhi stands disqualified. Indian Democracy Om Shanti," Jairam Ramesh tweeted.

 

14:38 IST, March 24th 2023
Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju takes dig at Congress over Rahul Gandhi's disqualification

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju took a dig at Congress over Rahul Gandhi's disqualification from Lok Sabha. "Now Congress Party will blame BJP for his derogatory remarks against an OBC Community, and they will even criticise Judiciary. We haven't advised Shri Rahul Gandhi to make extremely disgraceful & irresponsible comments," Rijiju tweeted.

14:34 IST, March 24th 2023
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot attacks Centre over disqualification of Rahul Gandhi

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot attacked the Centre over the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi from Lok Sabha. "Termination of Lok Sabha membership of Mr Rahul Gandhi is another example of dictatorship. BJP should not forget that they had adopted the same method against Mrs Indira Gandhi also and had to face the consequences. Shri Rahul Gandhi is the voice of the country which will be stronger now against this dictatorship."

 

14:15 IST, March 24th 2023
Rahul Gandhi disqualified from Lok Sabha as MP

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been disqualified from the membership of Lok Sabha. "Consequent upon his conviction by the Court of Chief Judicial Magistrate, Surat in C.C./18712/2019, Shri Rahul Gandhi, Member of Lok Sabha representing the Wayanad Parliamentary Constituency of Kerala stands disqualified from the membership of Lok Sabha from the date of his conviction i.e. 23 March 2023 in terms of the provisions of Article 102(1)(e) of the Constitution of India read with Section 8 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951," Lok Sabha Secretariat said in a statement.

 

14:08 IST, March 24th 2023
'Development works of Kashi are discussed across the nation': PM Modi

Addressing a public gathering in Varanasi, PM Modi said, "Today in Kashi both the ancient and the new forms are being seen simultaneously. People who meet me in India and abroad tell me how they are mesmerised by the reconstruction of Vishwanath Dham... Be it road, bridge, rail, or airport, all the new means of connectivity have made it very easy to reach Kashi, but now we have to move one step further. Now that this ropeway is being built here, both the convenience and the attraction of Kashi will increase."

"Development works of Kashi are discussed across the nation. Banarasi saree, wooden toys and many more things are getting famous among the tourists visiting the city. Today Banaras is getting the gift of several development projects, from clean water, education, and rejuvenation of the Ganga to sports facilities, Banaras will get all-around development. Connectivity modes are making life easier here," the Prime Minister said.

 

13:56 IST, March 24th 2023
PM Modi unveils multi-crore development projects in Varanasi, addresses public gathering

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday dedicated and launched several development projects of over Rs 1,780 Crore in Varanasi. Addressing the event, he said, "Many people used to think that Banaras (Varanasi) can never develop but today Banaras is completely changed."

13:50 IST, March 24th 2023
Karnataka: Siddaramaiah slaps Congress worker, sparks controversy

A mega controversy has erupted in poll-bound Karnataka after former Chief Minister and Congress leader Siddharamaiah allegedly slapped a party worker in a broad daylight. According to sources, supporters of Congress MLA Ramappa were chanting slogans against Siddaramaiah.

A miffed Siddaramaiah asked the MLA supporters to be silent but they did not listen, sources said. After losing his cool, the former CM slapped a supporter of MLA Ramappa which has been caught on camera.

 

13:26 IST, March 24th 2023
Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi participates in ‘Sashakt Sangini Fest' organised by Air Force Families Welfare Association

Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi today participated in the ‘Sashakt Sangini Fest' organised by the Air Force Families Welfare Association at Tejas Camp, New Delhi. According to IAF, the fest is held to showcase a diverse product range of budding entrepreneur IAF ladies from across the country. Over 70 stalls showcasing products made by women entrepreneurs at the venue.

 

13:08 IST, March 24th 2023
Opposition parties take out protest march in New Delhi

Opposition leaders including Congress' Mallikarjun Kharge, KC Venugopal and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury; AAP's Sanjay Singh and Raghav Chadha, began their protest march in Delhi, against the Centre. They were seen carrying a 'Democracy in danger' banner.

 

