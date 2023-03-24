Rahul Gandhi Likely To Address Press Conference On March 25 At 1 Pm Post Disqualification

Rahul Gandhi has been disqualified as a member of the Lok Sabha after being convicted by a Surat court over his 'Modi surname' remark. His disqualification notification comes when the Congress is already on the backfoot electorally nationally and has seen several of its senior leaders leaving the party.

What can happen next?

Rahul Gandhi can avoid conviction if he wins the case in a higher court

Rahul Gandhi is no longer an MP due to his conviction and sentencing in a 2019 defamation case. However, legal experts say that despite the fact that the former Congress president has lost his Lok Sabha membership, the action can be staved off if he manages to get the conviction overturned. READ THE FULL STORY HERE