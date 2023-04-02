India News LIVE Updates: Violence Erupts Again In Bengal, Arson & Stone Pelted In Hoogly

If national flag will be pulled down in foreign countries then there will be reaction from India: S Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar talked on recent incidents of disrespect to the national flag on foreign soil, while talking to media inKarnataka. He said, "We have seen incidents in London, Canada and San Francisco. There is a very small minority behind this and behind that minority there are many interests."

Responding to India's strong reaction and cutting down of security at the British High Commission's office in New Delhi, EAM said, "If they don't provide security at Indian High Commission then there will be reaction from India. This is not an India that will accept its national flag being pulled down anywhere."

Jaishankar, while reacting to India's UNSC membership said, "We will spare no effort. Some of the current members sitting in the UNSC aren't keen that India should also be a member of the UNSC. But, how long will the door be kept closed? We are the most populated country in the world, and we are the top economies in the world. We make such a big difference and it is something that we will pursue."

