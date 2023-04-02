India News LIVE Updates: Violence Erupts Again In Bengal, Arson & Stone Pelted In Hoogly

Quick links:
In a shocking incident, an unidentified man poured petrol on a passenger and set him on fire inside a moving train near Elathoor in Kozhikode district. The incident reportedly took place on Sunday at around 10 pm. It is being claimed that a total of 8 persons have sustained burn injuries, who have been admitted to a hospital. The incident took place in the D1 compartment of Alappuzha-Kannur Main Executive Express. More details awaited.
Amid the tension, which grills in the Nalanda district of Bihar following a clash during Ram Navmi celebration, the state government has ordered to extend the suspension of internet services in the district till April 4. Furthermore, all the social media platforms have been directed to stop the transmission of any objectionable message or content, which can spread rumours and create disturbances to the peace and tranquility in the state.
Director General of Police (DGP) Assam has said that the Assam Police has received an audio clip Sunday in which a man posing as Gurpatwant Singh Pannun was threatening Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma alleging that the Sikh community in Assam was being harassed and treated unfairly. The police have lodged an FIR in the case and investigation has been initiated.
DGP, GP Singh said, "In the preliminary estimation, the audio clip seems to be of Gurpatwant Singh Pannun. This will be confirmed after the investigation report. CM's security arrangements have been further beefed up."
A Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel was found dead in mysterious condition at the Punjab Secretariat.
Deputy Superintendent of Police, Chandigarhm Ram Gopal said that the body has been sent for postmortem. During the preliminary inquiry no CISF official reported it as a suicide. The police have initiated a probe into the matter.
Violence has once again reportedly erupted in West Bengal's Hooghly district on Sunday evening. Bharatiya Janata Party's National Vice-President Dilip Ghosh claimed that his convoy was attacked. It is also being alleged that BJP was holding a shobha yatra when stones and arsons were pelted on them.
#WATCH | West Bengal: Ruckus and stone pelting erupt during the BJP Shobha yatra in Hooghly pic.twitter.com/fbRdsGRkNT— ANI (@ANI) April 2, 2023
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is likely to visit Ayodhya on April 9th. He will be accompanied by all his ministers and MLAs during his visit.
Shinde announced that he will seek blessings from Lord Ram and will also perform Aarti at Sarayu river.
The Maharashtra CM said that after receiving the 'bow and arrow' symbol, his party members had decided to seek blessings of Lord Ram.
He will reportedly meet Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Aadityanath too during his Ayodhya visit.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar talked on recent incidents of disrespect to the national flag on foreign soil, while talking to media inKarnataka. He said, "We have seen incidents in London, Canada and San Francisco. There is a very small minority behind this and behind that minority there are many interests."
Responding to India's strong reaction and cutting down of security at the British High Commission's office in New Delhi, EAM said, "If they don't provide security at Indian High Commission then there will be reaction from India. This is not an India that will accept its national flag being pulled down anywhere."
Jaishankar, while reacting to India's UNSC membership said, "We will spare no effort. Some of the current members sitting in the UNSC aren't keen that India should also be a member of the UNSC. But, how long will the door be kept closed? We are the most populated country in the world, and we are the top economies in the world. We make such a big difference and it is something that we will pursue."
We've seen incidents in London, Canada, San Francisco, there's a very small minority, behind that minority there are many interests...If they don't provide security then there will be reaction from India. This is not an India that will accept its national flag pulled down...: EAM pic.twitter.com/Vlvfh39at6— ANI (@ANI) April 2, 2023
Union Home minister Amit Shah slams JDU-RJD alliance while addressing a rally in Nawada district of Bihar, saying that the present state government will collapse after 2024 Lok Sabha elections and the BJP will form the government in Bihar.
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar chaired a high-level meeting over violence in Sasaram and Bihar Sharif on Sunday. He has asked police to be on alert, and has announced an ex-gratia amount of Rs 5 lakhs for the next of kin of dead.
Mumbai Customs officials have arrested a citizen from UAE for attempting to smuggle gold. The officials caught him and recovered gold bars weighing 9000 grams valued at around Rs 4.62 crore at the Mumbai airport. The arrested person was travelling from Dubai to Mumbai, when he was intercepted by the Customs officials.
In a heart wrenching incident in Rajasthan's Churu district, five people including two women and three children died in a road crash. The incident took place at around 2 pm on Sunday, when a speeding pickup van collided with a truck on the highway. According to the Rajasthan Police all the victims killed during the incident were a native of Haryana.
Rajasthan | Five including two women and three children died in a road accident where a pickup truck collided with a truck, in Churu, at around 1.30-2.00 am during the early hours today. Victims were from Haryana: Police pic.twitter.com/dihaOQhz6y— ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) April 2, 2023
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has launched another attack on the Congress party, accusing them of corruption during their tenure. The BJP released the first episode of 'Congress Files' on Sunday, with the aim of highlighting alleged corrupt practices under the Congress government.
Congress Files के पहले एपिसोड में देखिए, कैसे कांग्रेस राज में एक के बाद एक भ्रष्टाचार और घोटाले हुए… pic.twitter.com/vAZ7BDZtFi— BJP (@BJP4India) April 2, 2023
Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath slammed BJP on recent violent incidents during Ram Navami, saying "Such processions are being taken out from years but since 2024 general elections are approaching that's why these things are being done by BJP so that there are tensions in the society"
Raising questions over PM Modi's upcoming visit to the poll-bound Karnataka, Siddaramaiah said, "How can PM visit Karnataka for a government program? Has the Election Commission given permission for this program? If EC has not given permission for this program, then it is a violation of the Model Code of Conduct."
A roadways bus has reportedly fallen off the gorge on the Mussoorie-Dehradun route, causing a major scare of potential injuries. Emergency rescue teams have swiftly been deployed to the site to attend to the situation. Though the current state of the bus's passengers and crew is unknown, emergency services such as fire departments, ambulance services, and police forces have rushed to the scene to help with the rescue operation.
Uttarakhand | Many feared injured after a roadways bus lost control and fell off the gorge on Mussoorie-Dehradun route. Rescue operation underway. Police, fire service team & ambulance on the spot.— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) April 2, 2023
More Details awaited. pic.twitter.com/LZWvg3riML
The External Affairs Minister of India, S Jaishankar, highlighted India's strong and independent foreign policy under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during a recent interaction with the youth at Cubbon Park in Bengaluru. BJP MP Tejasvi Surya who was also present along with the EAM said that Modi’s foreign policy "is not distant & dry" but a "hot topic even at public parks".
Bengaluru’s young started Sunday with a class on PM @narendramodi’s foreign policy at Cubbon Park.— Tejasvi Surya (@Tejasvi_Surya) April 2, 2023
EAM Sri @DrSJaishankar was flooded with wide ranging questions on India’s foreign policy
Modi’s foreign policy is not distant & dry. It’s hot topic even at public parks. pic.twitter.com/o9KYpfcyRz
Cheetah Oban, one of the cheetahs brought from Namibia, entered Jhar Baroda village of Vijaypur which is 20 km away from Kuno National Park. The monitoring team has also reached the village and efforts are underway to bring the cheetah back.
Sheopur, Madhya Pradesh | Cheetah Oban, one of the cheetahs brought from Namibia, entered Jhar Baroda village of Vijaypur which is 20 kms away from Kuno National Park. Monitoring team has also reached the village. Efforts are underway to bring the cheetah back: DFO— ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) April 2, 2023
(Video… pic.twitter.com/4iQAoB6tcz
CM Pushkar Singh Dhami-led Uttarakhand government on Sunday said that the families rendered homeless after incidents of land subsidence in Joshimath will not be asked to vacate from hotels or temporary camps until April 30. The government extended the deadline from March 31 to April 30 while considering the proposal of the district administration on the matter.
Currently, there are 694 individuals from 181 families residing in hotels, Dharamshalas, and homestays within the municipal area. Notably, this decision of the Dhami government comes after hotel owners issued a warning on Friday instructing affected individuals to vacate the rooms by March 31st.
According to sources, Waris De Punjab chief and radical preacher Amritpal’s suspected location is in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut. Accordingly, the teams of Punjab police have initiated a probe. Also, the UP police detained and questioned several people in Meerut to verify the location of Amritpal.
According to National Center for Seismology, an earthquake of magnitude 3.6 occurred at 1100 hours 218km east-northeast of Pachmarhi, Madhya Pradesh.
Nalanda police arrested 77 people in connection with violence during the Ram Navami procession. "The violence after Ram Navami has been controlled by the Nalanda Police. A total of 77 people have been arrested. Strict action is being taken against the miscreants. All are requested to maintain peace, don't pay heed to rumours," Nalanda police tweeted.
राम नवमी के बाद हुई हिंसा को नालंदा पुलिस के द्वारा नियंत्रित किया गया है। कुल 77 लोगों की गिरफ्तारी हो चुकी है। उपद्रवियों के खिलाफ सख्त कार्यवाही की जा रही है। सभी से अनुरोध है कि शांति बनाए रखें, अफवाहों पर ध्यान न दें।— Nalanda Police (@PoliceNalanda) April 2, 2023
@bihar_police
Addressing a press briefing, BJP's national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said, " The degree of corruption of Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia has come to the fore... Many times AAP's spokespersons ask whether any toy has been received from Manish's place? Today I want to tell them, don't be upset, Rs 100 crores have been received... Why did the court refuse to give relief to Manish Sisodia, accused of the liquor scam? Manish Sisodia and company have received a bribe of Rs 100 crores and this has been verified through the court."
He called the AAP leader an architect of the Delhi liquor policy scam. "The court said that while reviewing the evidence presented, it can be said that Manish Sisodia is not honest but the mastermind of this corruption policy," he said.
On the 259th Army Medical Corps Day, a Walkathon was organized by military doctors and their families. Director General Armed Forces Medical Services Lt Gen Daljit Singh flagged off the walkathon in presence of senior defence forces officers from Cariappa Parade Ground in Delhi.
On the 259th Army Medical Corps Day, a Walkathon was organized by military doctors & their families.— ANI (@ANI) April 2, 2023
Director General Armed Forces Medical Services Lt Gen Daljit Singh flagged off the walkathon in presence of senior defence forces officers from Cariappa Parade Ground in Delhi pic.twitter.com/Bo5QC2ysfb
Congress leader and disqualified MP Rahul Gandhi is likely to travel to Gujarat's Surat on Monday as an appeal will be moved in the Sessions court there against his conviction and two-year- sentence in a defamation case, sources said. Notably, earlier in March, a court in Surat found the Gandhi scion guilty in a criminal defamation case, following which he was disqualified from the membership of Lok Sabha.
West Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar's convoy was stopped in Howrah by the state police. Speaking to reporters over Howrah violence and the death of BJP leader Raju Jha who was shot dead by unidentified miscreants in Purba Bardhaman, he said, "Law & Order has collapsed in West Bengal."
#BREAKING | Sukanta's convoy in Howrah stopped by West Bengal police. #Howrah #Bengal #Sukanta #HowrahViolence— Republic (@republic) April 2, 2023
Tune in here - https://t.co/ge3J2OW61a pic.twitter.com/02MnXGvMju
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde took part in the mega "Savarkar Gaurav Yatra" in Thane, organised to honour freedom fighter VD Savarkar.
#BREAKING | Mega 'Savarkar' rally held in Thane, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde takes part. #Maharashtra #EknathShinde #Savarkar #Mumbai— Republic (@republic) April 2, 2023
Tune in here - https://t.co/ge3J2OW61a pic.twitter.com/RV0a6FADEX
Bihar's Rohtas DM Dharmendra Kumar said that situation is "peaceful" in Sasaram after clashes erupted in the city during the Ram Navami procession. He also spoke about the explosion that was reported on Saturday wherein 6 people were injured. "The situation is peaceful in Sasaram. Y'day, we got info that a few people from one community threw explosives at a religious site belonging to another community. 6 people were injured, but they didn't suffer any serious injuries. Looking at the incident site, it is clear that the explosion occurred due to the mishandling of explosives. 1100-1200 security personnel deployed in the city. The public should not believe rumours," DM Kumar said.
According to sources, the Sambhaji Nagar police is likely to question AIMIM MP Imtiyaz Jaleel over clashes which erupted on the eve of Ram Navami on March 29. Notably, one person died and at least 12 persons, including 10 policemen, were injured after a mob of around 500 people hurled stones and petrol-filled bottles following a clash between two groups near a Ram temple in the city.
On Sunday, Indian Navy's Vice Admiral Sanjay Jasjit Singh assumed the charge as Vice Chief of Naval Staff.
#WATCH वाइस एडमिरल संजय जसजीत सिंह ने वाइस चीफ ऑफ नेवल स्टाफ का कार्यभार ग्रहण किया। pic.twitter.com/wXe8RrSwjF— ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) April 2, 2023
According to sources, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has spoken to Bihar Governor Rajendra Arlekar and took a stock of the situation in the state in view of recent incidents of violence and assured to provide Central Armed Police Forces (CRPF, SSB and ITBP).