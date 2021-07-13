India Pledges Support To Syria's Continued Engagement With OPCW

At the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on Monday, India supported the Syrian government’s engagement with the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW). P Mathur, Counsellor, Permanent Mission of India to UN, said regarding India’s position on the chemical weapons convention, “Syria to continue engagement with OPCW, reiterated high importance we attach to Chemical Weapons Convention & cautioned against the possibility of weapons of mass destruction (WMDs) falling into hands of terrorists.” Several major countries around the world have come together for humanitarian assistance for Syria.

India supports Syria's continued engagement with OPCW

Earlier on Friday, India joined the consensus of on United Nations Security Council (UNSC) Syrian Humanitarian Resolution and confirmed its commitment to Syrian-led, Syrian-owned UN-facilitated political process. TS Tirumurti, Permanent Representative/Ambassador of India to United Nations, said, “India firmly believes that long-term security and stability of this region can only be achieved by preserving the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Syria. We are deeply concerned with the involvement of external actors in Syria which is making the situation worse."

The ongoing violence and continuous acts of terror have severely impacted the lives of Syrians, who were once the face of the Arab culture. From being one of the leading voices of the Middle East, years of violence have left them in a vulnerable position. India has been advocating for better and intense humanitarian help to all the Syrians throughout the country without discrimination, politicization, and preconditions. More than 13 million people across Syria like women, children, elderly need humanitarian assistance in one form or another. Numerous Syrian lives have been destroyed and given no opportunities to recover.

He continued, “We also remain convinced that there can be no military solution to the Syrian conflict and reaffirm our commitment to advancing a Syrian-led and Syrian-owned UN-facilitated political process in line with the UN Security Council Resolution 2254." Resolution 2254 was unanimously adopted on 18 December 2015 and calls for a ceasefire and political settlement in Syria. This enables the international community to focus on a political solution rather than a violent solution to the conflict. Later Tirumurti tweeted, "India calls for enhanced and effective humanitarian assistance to all Syrians without discrimination, politicization or preconditions, and consistent with sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of Syria."