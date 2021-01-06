India Raises Concern On Use Of Chemical Weapons At UNSC; Highlights Syria's Conflict Issue

India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador TS Tirumurti on Tuesday told the UN Security Council that terror groups have taken advantage of the decade-long conflict in Syria to establish themselves and pose a threat to the entire region, asserting that the world cannot afford to give these terrorists any sanctuary or dilute its fight against them. While speaking at the UNSC meeting on Syria Chemical Weapons, he said, "India remains concerned about the possibility of such weapons falling into the hands of terrorist organisations and individuals." The UNSC virtual meeting on Syria Chemical Weapons was India's first open meeting in the Council as the country began its tenure as non-permanent member for the 2021-22 term.

'India firmly opposes any use of chemical weapon'

Tirumurti said that India has consistently called for a comprehensive and peaceful resolution of the Syrian conflict through a Syrian-led dialogue, taking into account the legitimate aspirations of the people of Syria.He also said that India has firmly condemned any use of chemical weapons anywhere, at any time, by anybody, and under any circumstances.

"India attaches high importance to the Chemical Weapons Convention, which is a unique, non-discriminatory disarmament instrument and serves as a model for the elimination of an entire category of weapons of mass destruction. India has been firmly opposed to any use of chemical weapons anywhere, at any time, by anybody, and under any circumstances," he said.

He underlined that India not only strongly condemns the use of chemical weapons, but also holds the view that "there can be no justification for their use".

On Monday, India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations (UN) TS Tirumurti said that India will not shy away from raising its voice against the common enemies of humanity like terrorism and will use its tenure on the UN Security Council (UNSC) to bring human-centric and inclusive solutions to matters of international peace and security. Tirumurti made this statement while speaking at a special flag installation ceremony organised at the Security Council stakeout. Flags of the five new incoming non-permanent members of the Security Council were installed at the stakeout during the special ceremony.

(With Agency Inputs)